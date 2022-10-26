LEECHBURG — The Mohawk High girls soccer team came up short against Springdale on Wednesday.
The seventh-seeded Lady Warriors lost, 2-0, against Springdale in the WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinal round at Kiski Area High School.
Springdale scored both goals in the first half of the game.
“(Springdale) played really, very good soccer,” Mohawk coach Courtney Bauder said.” They knew how to put a ball to their feet, they were quick, when each one of their players had the ball there was a lot of support form their teammates in their end That first half caught us off guard in first five to 10 minutes. We were on our heels a little.
“That first goal was scored in the first couple of minutes and within the first 10 minutes both goals were scored.”
Bauder commented on facing the second-seeded Springdale.
“I don’t know exactly that we were outmatched but soccer-wise for them they showed up and played soccer,” Bauder said. “We kind of lost in the 10 minutes of the game. They had chances, we had chances, we started to play and gel a little bit but we didn’t have quite the offensive push that we needed.”
Mohawk’s goalkeeper Abi Boehning stopped 17 shots in the game.
“She was amazing. Some of the saves were pretty routine because we had a high-press strategy because that’s how we were going to try to beat that team. When we put them under pressure, they make mistakes. These girls were taking shots to make shots,” Bauder said. “She had a couple decent saves, diving balls to the corner. She made maybe five, six pretty nice saves to keep us at 2-0 for that matter.”
Mohawk will lose seven seniors on its roster.
“It’s so crazy because they’re about to start their real life and soccer was a segue for them. It’s about more than soccer, way more. So we had to put soccer as the segue for them to start their lives, if you will,” Bauder said of her seniors.
“I have some great seniors this year and I brought them up from playing in their freshman year. They were good soccers players and now end as exceptional players. They were all starters and leaders, they did not give up. They’ll be missed definitely. There won’t be another group of seniors like this.”
