WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Mohawk High baseball team struggled to get a rhythm going on offense or defense against South Park on Wednesday.
The Eagles defeated Mohawk, 11-1, in the WPIAL Class 3A championship at Wild Things Park. The game ended in the sixth inning because of the mercy rule.
"We knew South Park's good, there's no doubt about it," Mohawk coach Nick Maiorano said. "There are moments that you have and that you look around your team and see there wasn't that defeat. We got beat. They played really well today. (Drew) Lafferty was on his game, they got to (Cooper Vance) early, 12 hits and a couple errors came in the last inning. We battled the best we could, but they came out on top."
Mohawk had five runs and three errors in the game. Cooper Vance took the loss. He pitched four innings and surrendered seven hits, five runs — four earned — with two walks and three strikeouts.
"We had just a good week of focused practice. We sort of saw tendencies that Cooper Vance had," South Park coach Brad Shamitko said. "Our guys just stayed with it and just committed to driving the ball the other way and having good overall approaches. Our pitching has been our stronghold all year. It's up to our defense to support them. The past couple games we've been sloppy with it and this game we cleaned it up the past week with practices. They showed up and supported Drew (Lafferty) today very well. We're going to enjoy this here today."
Mohawk will play the District 6 champion in Monday's PIAA Class 3A first round.
South Park's Brandon Clifford batted in the first run of the game in the bottom of the third, while Zachary Ludwig plated another with a triple in the fourth. Dylan Wilder would bring home Ludwig and then with a bases loaded situation, Vance walked in a run to make it 4-0.
Luke Rider knocked in the last run of the inning for the Eagles (18-5) in the fourth inning.
Mohawk's Lucas Cummings would come in to relieve Vance at the beginning of the fifth inning. Cummings walked Stewart Ruby, allowing all nine of South Park's batters to reach first base.
Ludwig scored a run on a wild pitch from Cummings in the fifth to make the score 6-0. A.J. Verdi, Mohawk's catcher, got the final out of the inning at home plate.
Vance hit a leadoff triple in the top of the sixth inning then scored when Jay Wrona brought him for Mohawk (16-5), making the score 6-1.
"That's kind of what we expected our game to be. Just kind of didn't think we'd be down six or seven runs when it happened," Maiorano said on Mohawk's sole run. "We said coming off the bus, 'We're taking any medal we get, we're happy with it.' Obviously, you want to win, but these kids deserve it. They came from nothing. I mean that in the sense that, not that the program was bad, they weren't in these situations. It's been 52 years since Mohawk's boys programs have been in a championship game and it means something. It meant something to them. It's a loss, but what it did for them and did they deserve it? Yeah, they deserve the medal."
South Park's Drew Lafferty, the pitcher, and Rider hit homers in the sixth before J.C. Voss replaced Cummings on the mound for Mohawk. Ludwig plated two more runs off Voss in the sixth to make the score 10-1. Voss then loaded the bases with a walk and was taken out of the game after an argument with the home plate umpire.
In relief, Brady Harman walked in a run ending the game because of the 10-run mercy rule.
"With those guys, obviously, we have confidence in them," Maiorano said of his pitchers who played. "That's why we put them out there. The stage is different. The stage is bigger and it sometimes, maybe, gets the best of you but these guys have been competitors all year long. If I had to make decisions to put them in I'd do it again, no doubt about it."
