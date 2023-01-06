The Mohawk High boys basketball team erased a 15-point first-half deficit and rallied for a win Friday night.
The Warriors took the lead late and hung on for a 58-57 WPIAL Section 1-3A road win over Beaver Falls
Mohawk (2-1 section, 10-1 overall) trailed 35-20 in the second quarter before cutting it to 38-28 at the break.
“It was just a tale of two halves defensively,” Warriors coach Mike O’Lare said. “They came out and punched us in the mouth early. They were more aggressive than we were.
“We were able to regroup at halftime.”
Mohawk led 58-55 with five seconds left and the Tigers inbounding under their hoop. Beaver Falls was out of timeouts. The Warriors guarded the perimeter strongly, allowing only a layup with two seconds left and the clock expired, preserving Mohawk’s win.
Jay Wrona paced four Warriors scorers in double figures with 19 points, followed by Bobby Fadden with 15. Deven Sudziak and Keigan Hopper netted 11 tallies each for the victors.
“Jay hit two big 3s in the fourth quarter for us,” O’Lare said. “He tied it and put us up three.
“Our demeanor changed at halftime. It was really a gutsy second half for us.”
Isaiah Aeschbacher scored 19 points to lead Beaver Falls (1-2, 2-6). He netted 16 of his points in the first half.
“We made some defensive moves at halftime,” O’Lare said. “Dante Retort did a great job on him in the second half.
“We made a couple of adjustments with who we were guarding and how we were guarding.”
Mohawk was coming off a tough 71-67 home loss to Ellwood City Lincoln on Tuesday.
“Today was good for me as a coach,” O’Lare said. “We came back great from a tough loss to Ellwood. Going down to Beaver Falls and on top of it getting down 15.
“These kids aren’t going to fold. We showed some good resiliency in the second half. We know we can be better.”
Mohawk hosts Riverside at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Shenango 80, Northgate 65
Braden Zeigler recorded 29 points to pace the Wildcats to a Section 1-2A road victory over the Flames.
“That’s a big win for us,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “I think Northgate and Aliquippa are two of the top teams in our section. That’s a hostile environment we played in tonight.
“I’m very proud of the kids. We kept our composure. I thought the kids played hard and they got after it.”
Brody McQuiston was next with 22 points and a game-high 17 rebounds for the Wildcats (2-0, 7-2).
“Brody was physical tonight,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “He did a tremendous job on the boards; he played really well tonight.”
Shenango made 12 3-pointers, including five by Zeigler. The team made five 3-pointers in the first period.
“Zeigler shot the ball really well,” Bob McQuiston said. “We’re shooting it really well and playing really smart right now.”
Zach Herb handed out four assists for the winners.
The Wildcats will take on South Side Beaver at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Neshannock 51, Riverside 42
A strong start propelled the Lancers to a Section 1-3A road win over the Panthers.
Neshannock (4-0, 7-3) held a 21-9 lead after the first quarter and 28-21 at the half. The Lancers took a 41-30 margin into the final frame.
Jack Glies garnered a team-high 14 points for Neshannock. Nate Rynd and Anthony Bonner notched 10 tallies apiece.
Sam Hughes tossed in 15 points for Riverside (1-1, 3-8).
Laurel 60, South Side Beaver
Laban Barker poured in a game-best 26 points to lead the Spartans to a Section 1-2A home win over the Rams.
Barker tallied 13 points in each half for Laurel (1-1, 4-5).
The Spartans led 14-7 after one quarter and 32-18 at the half. South Side Beaver (0-2, 3-8) cut the deficit to 45-40 going to the fourth quarter.
George Michaels scored 11 points for Laurel and Landon Smith supplied eight.
Ellwood City 73, Freedom 39
The Wolverines’ Joseph Roth poured in a game-high 42 points in a Section 1-3A home decision over the Bulldogs.
Roth netted 24 of his points in the second half.
Ellwood City (3-1, 11-2) led 18-10 after one quarter and 32-20 at recess. The Wolverines pushed the margin to 56-25 going to the fourth quarter.
Girls
Shaler 68, New Castle 26
The Lady ‘Canes struggled over the final three quarters in dropping a Section 2-5A road decision to the Lady Titans.
New Castle (0-4, 2-8) trailed 18-14 after one quarter. Shaler took control in the second quarter, building a 35-20 halftime advantage.
“I thought we came out strong,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “We were really getting the ball up the floor when they went into the 2-2-1. We were getting the looks we wanted. We were pushing the tempo and making them run with us.
“We tightened up. We got into foul trouble. We held our own, but we got flat from there.”
Armani Walker and Neena Flora scored six points each for New Castle. Raegan Hudson and Layla Ott added five points apiece for the visitors.
“We’re a 5A school now,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “We have to keep pushing forward and we have to do us. We have to make them make the mistakes.
“You can’t just play eight good minutes, or 16 good minutes. You have to play all 32 minutes at a high level.”
Haley Kostorick collected 19 points for Shaler (2-1, 10-2).
The Lady ‘Canes take the court again at 7:30 p.m. Monday when they host North Hills.
