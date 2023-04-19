The Mohawk High boys and girls track and field teams hosted Laurel and Union for a WPIAL Section 1-2A meet on Tuesday.
Mohawk’s boys team defeated the Spartans, 81-69, and the Scotties, 130-16. The Warriors (6-1 overall) qualified for the Class 2A playoffs after the meet.
“We’ve had some injuries throughout the season, but I have a great group of young men who don’t give up,” Mohawk coach Jared Stratton said of qualifying for the playoffs. “I had some first year guys that came out today and performed and put us over the top. We have some great senior and junior leadership that kind of glued it all together.”
Jaxon Schoedel and Noah Grimes excelled for Mohawk.
Grimes took first place in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.9. Grimes also won the high jump (5-2), long jump (17-4.75) and triple jump (35-6.75) events.
Schoedel captured first place in the 800 (2:12), 1600 (4:40.5) and 3200 meter (9:54) races. Schoedel was also on Mohawk’s 3200 relay team that placed first at 9:21.6.
“Jaxon’s a special kid,” Stratton said. “I’ve been coaching for 19 years. I’ve had some really good runners over the years, but never had anybody like Jaxon. He just works continuously. For a young man he’s still coming into his own. I’m not sure what he’s capable of. He’s lost one race all year in eight track meets. I can’t say enough about him.”
Laurel’s Kurt Lambright helped the 1600 relay team place first with a time of 3:52.1. Lambright won both the 110 (16.6) and 300 (45.3) meter hurdles for the Spartans.
Laurel’s Ryan DiMuccio had a good showing in the throwing events. DiMuccio captured first place in the shot put event with a distance of 43-6.
DiMuccio also won the Discus and Javelin events with throws of 108-9 and 124-3, respectively.
The Lady Warriors (4-3) defeated Union, 124-3, and came up short against Laurel, 87-62. Mohawk’s Ellie Whippo and Lydia Fair helped in defeating the Lady Scots.
“I’m very proud of our girls that came out this season. They all worked hard all season,” Mohawk coach Cameron Schirmer said. “They’re truly competing against every team that we’ve come up against. A lot of the teams we’ve seen have a lot of experience. Our girls are looking to see them in the MAC and Tri-County and the rest of the season we have left.”
Fair took first place in the 800 meter race with a time of 3:06. Fair also secured first in the 1600 (6:51) and 3200 (15:57) meter race and helped the 3200 relay team win at 13:07.
Whippo placed first in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles with times of 18.2 and 51.2, respectively. Whippo also took first in the long jump (14-7.5).
Laurel’s (5-2) Tori Atkins and Valerie Hauser picked up multiple wins to propel their team to victory over Mohawk. Atkins won the 200 (25.6) and 400 meter (1:00.6) races, while Hauser took first place in the 800 (2:52) and 3200 meter (14:53) races.
Boys
Wilmington defeats Mercer
The Wilmington boys track and field team secured a 102-43 win against Mercer thanks to Tully Caiazza and Solomon Glavach.
Caiazza took first place in the 1600 meter race with a time of 5:21.0. Caiazza also won the 800 meter (2:25.1) and helped the Greyhounds’ 4x800 relay team (10:31.1) take first.
Glavach won the 100 meter race with a time of 11.4. Glavach was also part of the 4x100 relay team (48.0) that took first and he dominated in the pole vault (13-0).
Ellwood City Lincoln tops Neshannock
The Wolverines defeated Neshannock, 92-57, in a WPIAL Class 1-2A meet.
Nicholas Franitti captured first place in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles for Ellwood City. Neshannock’s Brendan Burns took first in the 1600 and 3200 meter races with times of 4:52.17 and 10:39.36, respectively.
Girls
Jeckavitch and Myers pace Wilmington in victory
Maya Jeckavitch and Willow Myers had a good day on the track to help the Wilmington girls track and field team defeat Mercer, 90.5-53.5.
Jeckavitch placed first in the 100 meter race with a time of 13.0. She also won the 400 meter (1:07.1) and 200 meter (28.1) races.
Jeckavitch helped the 4x100 relay team take first with a time of 55.8, while Myers helped the 4x400 relay team win at 4:38.4. Myers grabbed first place in the 1600 meter race (5:38.2), the 800 meter race (2:39.4) and the 3200 meter race (12:33.1).
Lady Lancers topple Ellwood City
Neshannock defeated the Lady Wolverines in a WPIAL Class 1-2A meet, 92-44.
Neshannock’s Taegen Scheller placed first in the 800 and 1600 meter races with times of 2:57.52 and 6:47.18, respectively. Ellwood City’s Delaney Sturgeon claimed first place in the 100 meter race and the pole vault and long jump events.
