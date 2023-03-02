Mohawk High’s boys basketball season ended Wednesday night.
The Warriors held a six-point lead after three quarters but couldn’t hold on in dropping a 70-67 WPIAL Class 3A consolation matchup at home to Yough.
Mohawk concludes the season at 20-6, including dropping five of its final six games.
Bobby Fadden paced a balanced Warriors attack with 23 points. Jay Wrona and Mason Hopper both added 13 markers, while Keigan Hopper chipped in with 11.
The Cougars (17-9) captured the seventh and final Class 3A playoff berth into the PIAA playoffs from the WPIAL.
Terek Crosby tossed in 29 tallies to lead Yough.
