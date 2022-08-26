Keigan Hopper and Josh Wilkins helped lead the Mohawk High boys golf team to a win Friday.
Hopper and Wilkins both shot a 35 to pace the Warriors to a 194-207 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Shenango on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest Golf Course.
Mason Hopper was next for Mohawk (3-1 section, 4-1 overall) with a 39 and Jay Wrona added a 41. Jackson Peters had a 44.
Joe Campoli shot a 39 to lead the Wildcats and Zach Herb fired a 40. Gavin Bruce notched a 41, Ben Santangelo supplied a 43 and Jake Natale notched a 44.
Laurel tops Union
Eli Bintrim shot a 39 to lead the Spartans to a 225-229 Section 5-2A road win over the Scotties.
Caleb Gilmore garnered a 42 for Laurel, Johnny Andre added a 44, Seth Smith scored a 49 and Dante DiGiovine delivered a 51.
Conner Eckert carded a 42 to pace Union and Zach Charnenky was next with a 44. Rocco Galmarini tallied a 45, Nathan Charnenky registered a 48 and Ian DiPietro contributed a 50.
Football
The Sharon at Neshannock and Ellwood City Lincoln at Brentwood games were not reported by Neshannock or Ellwoood City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.