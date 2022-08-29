Keigan Hopper and Mason Hopper excelled for the Mohawk High boys golf team Monday.
Both golfers shot a 38 to pace the Warriors to a 199-222 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Union on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Jay Wrona was next with a 39 for Mohawk (4-1, 5-1), while Josh Wilkins and Kaden Young both fired a 42.
Conner Eckert scored a 41 to lead the Scotties and Zach Chornenky carded a 42. Rocco Galmarini garnered a 43, while Ian DiPietro and Nathan Chornenky collected a 48.
Bintrim leads Laurel
Eli Bintrim shot a 37 to lift the Spartans to a 212-222 Section 5-2A win over Ellwood City Lincoln on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows.
Caleb Gilmore was next for Laurel (3-3, 4-3) with a 40 and Johnny Andre chipped in with a 42. Seth Smith scored a 44 and Dillon Dugan delivered a 49.
Jordan Keller collected a 40 for the Wolverines and Carson Capello contributed a 42. Nathan Williams tallied a 43, Colton Crizer carded a 47 and Willy Nardone notched a 50.
Boys soccer
Wilmington rolls
Colin Hill scored three goals to pace the Greyhounds to a 6-0 nonregion win over Portersville Christian.
Joe Saterlee and Ryder Tervo posted one goal and one assist each for Wilmington. Jake Wilson added a goal and Matthew Pusateri provided an assist.
Skyler Sloan saved two shots to pick up the win.
