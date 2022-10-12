The Mohawk High boys golf team will compete for a WPIAL championship.
The Warriors finished second in a 10-team field at the WPIAL Class 2A semifinal match on Tuesday at the Links at Spring Church in Apollo. The top three teams advance to the WPIAL championship at 10 a.m. Thursday at Cedarbrook Gold Golf Course in Belle Vernon.
Thursday’s winner will move on to the state championship on Oct. 19.
Mohawk finished with a 427. Quaker Valley took first with a 386 and Derry was third with a 429. Neshannock finished fourth with a 441.
Josh Wilkins led the way for the Warriors with an 80 and Jay Wrona was next with an 83. Keigan Hopper and Jackson Peters both fired an 85. Mason Hopper added a 94.
Matt Morelli led the Lancers with an 83 and Max Vitale carded an 85. Sophia Covelli and Joey Presnar both shot an 89 and Guy Hixon notched a 95.
Cross country
Wilmington teams fall
The Greyhounds’ boys and girls squads lost a pair of meets against visiting Slippery Rock. Wilmington’s boys lost, 24-32, while the girls suffered a 15-50 setback.
Wilmington’s Tully Caiazza finished second in the boys race in 19:09 and teammate Akito Hatch took fourth in 20:07. Collin Buckwalter placed sixth in 20:16.
The Lady Greyhounds’ Emma Mason won the girls race in 22:25.
Girls soccer
Lady Greyhounds cruise
Analiese Hendrickson scored three goals to propel Wilmington to a 9-0 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over Kennedy Catholic.
Sarah Dieter and Annalee Gardner garnered two markers apiece for the Lady Greyhounds, while Sabrina Devite and Isabella Melnik scored one each. Dieter distributed four assists for Wilmington, while Hendrickson, Devite, Gardner, Brianna Jenkins and Evie Dickinson added one each.
The Lady Greyhounds led 4-0 at the half.
Taylor Kendall earned the victory in goal without making a save.
Volleyball
Laurel sweeps Mohawk
The Lady Spartans rolled to a 25-11, 25-19, 25-20 Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Warriors.
Josey Fortuna had 34 assists for Laurel and Reese Bintrim slammed 14 kills. Johnna Hill had 15 passes to target for the winners, while Regan Atkins served six aces.
Deyani Revis recorded 27 digs for Mohawk and Audrey Magno added 20 digs and four kills. Dominique Walko posted 17 digs, Chloe Fadden followed with 15, Jenna Barth tallied 10 and Avery Sun supplied five. Estelle Winck added seven assists.
Mohawk won the JV match, 25-21, 23-25, 25-11.
Avery Sun scooped up 22 digs and three aces for the Lady Warriors, while Marli McBride added 15 digs.
Sara Hampson supplied 12 digs for the winners and Emme Druschel was next with 11. Landry Anderton contributed 10 digs and three kills, while Carmen Hart notched 10 digs.
Shenango sweeps Ellwood
Ashley DeCarbo served 13 points with 18 digs to pace the Lady Wildcats to a 25-19, 25-17, 25-20 road victory over the Lady Wolverines.
Kylee Rubin slammed 16 kills for Shenango (11-0) and Emilee Fedrizzi followed with 15. Elyse Lenhart added 27 assists.
Ellwood won the JV match in three games.
Girls tennis
Wilmington loses
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 4-1 District 10 decision to visiting Grove City.
The doubles tandem of Anna Ramirez/Eryn Conner earned the lone win for Wilmington.
Following are the results:
GROVE CITY 4, WILMINGTON 1
SINGLES
1. Macy Matson (GC) def. Mary Matyasovsky 6-1, 6-4.
2. Cana Severson (GC) def. Megan Blasko 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
3. Grove City def. Lily Ochs 7-3, 7-5.
DOUBLES
1. Emily Williams/Jane Coulter (GC) def. Ami Hatch/Eleanor Furimsky 6-3, 6-1.
2. Anna Ramirez/Eryn Conner (W) def. Joella Bandi/Ava Dlugonski 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.