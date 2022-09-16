The Mohawk High boys golf team hung on for a win Friday.
Keigan Hopper shot a 37 to lift the Warriors to a 197-201 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Neshannock on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest Golf Course.
Josh Wilkins fired a 38 for Mohawk (9-2 section, 11-2 overall) and Jay Wrona was next with a 39. Kaden Young scored a 41 and Mason Hopper added a 42.
Max Vitale led the Lancers (9-2) with a 38, while Matt Morelli and Joey Presnar each posted a 39. Sophia Covelli collected a 42 and Guy Hixon followed with a 43.
Mohawk topped Riverside, 197-234, at Stonecrest on Thursday in a section match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.