The Mohawk High boys basketball team couldn’t hold a halftime lead and it spelled doom Saturday.
The fourth-seeded Warriors built a five-point halftime advantage but couldn’t hold on in dropping a 77-68 WPIAL Class 3A consolation bracket matchup at home to ninth-seeded Seton-La Salle.
Mohawk (20-5) now faces a must-win situation. The Warriors drop to the seventh-place game and will host seventh-seeded Yough (16-9) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Mohawk locks up a PIAA Class 3A berth as the seventh and final seed with a win Wednesday. A loss ends the Warriors’ season. They have lost four of their last five games.
Seton-La Salle (13-11) squares off against Shady Side Academy (17-8) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Chapel. The winner nails down the fifth seed in the state playoffs and the loser takes the sixth seed.
Mohawk led 15-14 after the first quarter and 38-33 at the break. The Warriors trailed 55-52 going to the fourth quarter.
Bobby Fadden scored 23 points to lead Mohawk and Jay Wrona was next with 17. Keigan Hopper chipped in with 11.
Fadden scored 14 of his points in the first half.
Connor Spratt scored a game-best 26 points for the Rebels.
