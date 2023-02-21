The Mohawk High boys basketball team ended a postseason drought Monday night.
The fourth-seeded Warriors pulled away in the fourth quarter to claim a 66-56 WPIAL Class 3A win over 13th-seeded Derry at home in the first round.
It marked the first playoff win for Mohawk (20-3) since a 2013 preliminary-round decision over Serra Catholic.
“We talked to the kids about it, the hardest one to win is the first one,” Warriors coach Mike O’Lare said. “It gets a little harder each step.
“We had a week off and extra time to prepare. It was a home game and our community came out and supported them. We were engaged and locked in. I thought our kids really locked in to how our game plan was.”
Bobby Fadden netted 32 points to pace Mohawk. He scored 13 points in the first quarter and 17 in the first half.
“For a freshman, once you go through your whole season, they’re no longer a freshman,” O’Lare said. “His confidence was just through the roof offensively.
“He had the task of guarding their best player. He had to turn the page and play strong defense on the other end of the court. He played really well. To have 32 points in a playoff game speaks for itself. He’s hard to guard.”
Mohawk (20-3) advances to meet fifth-seeded Deer Lakes (14-8) on Thursday at a time and site to be determined. The Lancers moved on with a 76-57 win over Ellwood City Lincoln.
“They’re a section champ. We didn’t want to look ahead; we stayed on Derry,” O’Lare said. “It is going to be tough at this point. There are no easy teams left.”
Mohawk held a 16-13 lead after one quarter and a 36-23 buffer at the break. The Trojans got back in the game in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 47-43 after three.
However, the Warriors were able to hold off Derry to earn the win.
“We’re at our best when the ball doesn’t stick. The ball was sticking a little too much in the third quarter,” O’Lare said. “They changed defenses at halftime. You knew they were going to make an adjustment to stop Fadden.
“We had to work through that. We didn’t move it well. We took some shots that we don’t normally take. We struggled to get back and match up in that third quarter. We got right back to it in the fourth quarter.”
Jay Wrona chipped in with 13 markers for the winners and Deven Sudziak was next with 10.
Gabe Carbonara scored 21 points to lead Derry (11-10).
