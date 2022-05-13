The Mohawk High baseball team rallied for a WPIAL nonsection win Thursday.
The Warriors erased a two-run deficit with a three-run sixth inning en route to a 5-4 decision over Laurel.
Lucas Cummings had three hits for Mohawk and Aidan Bowser drove in a pair of runs.
Michael Pasquarello recorded two hits for the Spartans and Ryan Telesz plated a pair of markers.
The Warriors had six total hits and Laurel had seven.
Pasquarello took the loss in relief. He pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up a run — earned — with two walks and no strikeouts.
Brady Harman picked up the win in relief. Harman hurled two innings, surrendering four hits and three runs — all earned — with a walk and three strikeouts.
Mohawk scored a run in the second, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Laurel tallied a marker in the third and three in the sixth.
Wilmington 6,
Mercer 1
Rocky Serafino tossed a complete-game gem to lead the Greyhounds to a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over the Mustangs.
Serafino (4-0) surrendered one hit and an unearned run with three walks and four strikeouts.
The Greyhounds notched six hits, led by Dom Serafino with two.
Tyler Mikulin drove in two runs for Wilmington.
The Greyhounds scored one run in the first, three in the third, one in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Mercer tallied its marker in the third.
Softball
New Castle 14,
Shenango 2
The Lady ‘Canes clubbed 16 total hits in rolling to a nonsection road win over the Lady Wildcats.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Raequelle Young and Neena Flora notched three hits and two RBIs each for New Castle (6-8).
Gia Runyon tallied two hits and three RBIs for the winners, while Miley Anderson, Olivia Hood and Jonalyn Wharry posted two hits apiece.
“We’re trying to keep momentum going into next week’s playoff game (against Belle Vernon),” Lady ‘Canes coach Laurie Lidak said.
Morgan Piatt (6-8) started and worked the first three innings to pick up the win. Piatt allowed two hits and two earned runs with no walks and two strikeouts.
Hood pitched the final two innings, she gave up no hits with two walks and a strikeout.
Madison Iwanejko belted a two-run homer for Shenango.
New Castle scored four runs in the second, seven in the third, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth.
Shenango plated two markers in the first inning.
Laurel 3,
South Side Beaver 0
Grace Kissick dominated in the circle in leading the Lady Spartans to a nonsection home victory over the Lady Rams.
Kissick went the distance in picking up the victory. She gave up two hits and two walks with 16 strikeouts.
Laurel (14-3) racked up five hits.
The Lady Spartans scored single runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings.
