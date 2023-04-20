The Mohawk High baseball team got it done in the seventh inning Wednesday.
The Warriors scored four runs in the seventh to rally for a 7-6 WPIAL Section 1-3A home win over Ellwood City Lincoln.
Keigan Hopper drove in the winning run on a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded, scoring Jack Andrews.
“Ellwood was very good. They did everything that you should do to win a baseball game,” Mohawk coach Nick Maiorano said. “They tacked some runs on in key situations. They came through with some key hits.
“They’re a really good baseball team. They stayed with it. We never quit. Today was a really tough win for us. Both teams deserved to win. It was a good baseball game.”
Mohawk’s AJ Verdi cut down a run at the plate in the seventh inning on a squeeze attempt, preventing the Wolverines from scoring the seventh run.
Jay Wrona delivered four of Mohawk’s nine hits. Bobby Fadden and Jackson Chapman posted two hits each for the Warriors (4-1 section, 6-2 overall).
“Jay is on a different planet right now with what he is doing offensively,” Maiorano said. “Our offense has been pretty good all year and he’s a large reason why.
“Jay has been that steady cog in the machine. He’s an exceptional hitter.”
Chapman knocked in four runs.
The Wolverines (1-6, 2-9) also had nine hits, including three by Chase Wilson. Sam Landis added two.
Wilson and Joseph Roth drove in two runs apiece.
Fadden (1-0) picked up the victory in relief. He tossed one inning, giving up a hit with a walk and one strikeout.
Owen Andrews suffered the loss in relief. Andrews worked 2/3 of an inning, allowing no hits and a walk with no strikeouts.
Mohawk scored a run in the first, two in the fifth and four more in the seventh.
Ellwood City collected a marker in the second, another in the second, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.
The teams will battle again at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Ellwood City.
Shenango 4,
Quaker Valley 0
Zach Herb tossed a gem to pace the Wildcats to a Section 1-3A road win over the Quakers.
Herb struck out 17 and allowed just one hit.
Braden Zeigler, Grason Hooks and Genero Leitera had two hits each for Shenango (3-2, 6-4). Zeigler and Hooks each had a triple.
The Wildcats scored one run in the fifth and three in the seventh.
Shenango hosts Quaker Valley at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
Wilmington 5,
Lakeview 1
Garrett Heller recorded two hits and three RBIs to lead the Greyhounds to a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over the Sailors.
The Greyhounds (5-1, 6-2) garnered nine total hits. Tyler Mikulin also had two hits for the winners.
Hunter Jones (3-1) went the distance to earn the win. Jones gave up five hits and one earned run with two walks and eight strikeouts.
Wilmington scored two runs in the first, two in the third and one more in the fifth.
Lakeview plated its marker in the first.
The Greyhounds will visit Greenville at 4 p.m. Friday.
Softball
Mohawk 19,
Beaver Falls 1
Ava Nulph had two hits and six RBIs to lead the Lady Warriors to a Section 2-3A road win over the Lady Tigers.
The game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.
“Ava is in a different spot in the lineup now and she’s doing a good job,” Mohawk coach Hank Pezzuolo said. “She’s in the four hole. She was leading off. She’s doing a nice job. This was her second game in the four hole.”
Mohawk (2-3, 5-4) banged out 15 total hits.
Mylie Pistorius posted three hits for the Lady Warriors, while Maya McGreal, Lydia Cole and Aricka Young added two apiece.
Gigi Cowher collected four RBIs for Mohawk, while Alivia Hare and Young drove in two apiece.
Reagan Magno (2-2) went the distance in picking up the win. Magno gave up two hits and an earned run with three walks and seven strikeouts.
Mohawk scored two runs in the first, five in the second, six in the third and six more in the fourth.
Beaver Falls scored its run in the third.
The Lady Warriors are back in action at 4 p.m. Friday at Central Valley.
Laurel 14,
New Brighton 0
The Lady Spartans slugged 18 hits and cruised to a Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Lions.
The game was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.
Addison Deal, Grace Kissick and Hayden Seifert contributed three hits each for Laurel. Abbie Miles added a pair of hits.
Kissick and Seifert both knocked in five runs for the victors. Kissick hit two home runs and Seifert added one.
Eva Kuth tripled for Laurel.
Deal (2-1) started and picked up the victory. She worked three innings with four strikeouts. Autumn Boyd tossed the other two innings to combine on the no-hitter. Boyd walked one batter and fanned four.
Laurel scored four runs in the first, five in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth.
The Lady Spartans will visit Neshannock at 4:15 p.m. Friday.
Union 19,
Northgate 0
The Lady Scots opened the game with eight runs in the first inning en route to a Section 1-1A road victory over the Lady Flames.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Union (7-0, 9-1) added 11 more markers in the second inning.
Allie Ross recorded three hits, including a home run and six RBIs.
Mallory Gorgacz and Mia Preuhs posted two hits each for the Lady Scots. Preuhs added a triple as well.
Gorgacz, Preuhs, Tori May, Olivia Benedict and Olivia Williams knocked in two runs each for the Lady Scots.
Mia Preuhs (5-1) went the distance to pick up the win. She gave up one hit with three walks and seven strikeouts.
Union will entertain Carlynton at 4 p.m. Friday.
Wilmington 15,
Lakeview 0
Paije Peterson posted two home runs to pace the Lady Greyhounds to a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home victory over the Lady Sailors.
The game was stopped after 3 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.
Peterson finished with four RBIs.
The Lady Greyhounds tallied nine hits.
Faith Jones added two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for Wilmington.
Stella Maynard (2-0) spun a one-hitter with no walks and 10 strikeouts.
Wilmington scored 10 tallies in the first, two in the second, two in the third and one in fourth.
The Lady Greyhounds will visit Kennedy Catholic at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Shenango 21,
Aliquippa 0
The Lady Wildcats erupted for 10 runs in the first inning in a Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Quips.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Shenango (4-3, 4-4) added six runs in the second and five more in the third.
The Lady Wildcats delivered 11 hits, including two each by Zoe Offie, Makenna Emerick, Madison Iwanejko and Raegan Lynn.
Iwanejko knocked in four runs, while Brianna Aluisa and Emerick contributed three apiece. Malayna Joseph followed with two RBIs.
Kennedi Lynn tripled for Shenango. Ashley DeCarbo, Aluisa, Iwanejko and Emerick hit one home run each.
Aluisa and Joseph combined on the no-hitter. Aluisa started and earned the win. She struck out four and Joseph fanned one.
Shenango visits New Castle at noon Saturday.
Neshannock 9,
Avonworth 2
The host Lady Lancers knocked off the Lady Antelopes in a matchup of two WPIAL powers.
Neshannock (8-0) is the defending WPIAL and PIAA champs in Class 2A. Avonworth (11-1) is the defending Class 3A WPIAL and PIAA champs. Both teams are still in their respective classifications from a season ago.
“This was a good game overall,” Lady Lancers coach Jackie Lash said. “We were facing a good pitcher (Alivia Lantzy).
“Our girls were really disciplined at the plate. We put some good bats on the ball. This was our best defensive outing, perhaps since last year. Jaidon Nogay was unbelievable in the outfield for us. She robbed them of a lot of gap shots.”
Neshannock tallied 12 total hits, including three apiece by Ali Giordano and Aaralyn Nogay. Nogay also had a triple.
Jaidon Nogay delivered two hits, including a three-run homer in the second inning for the Lady Lancers. She finished with four RBIs. Jadyn Malizia chipped in two hits and two RBIs.
Addy Frye (6-0) went the distance to pick up the win. Frye surrendered 10 hits and two earned runs with a walk and six strikeouts.
Frye also had two hits, including a two-run homer in the first inning. She added two RBI as well.
Neshannock scored two runs in the first, three in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Avonworth tallied solo markers in the fourth and fifth frames.
The Lady Lancers will host Laurel at 4:15 p.m. Friday.
