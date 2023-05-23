PITTSBURGH — The Mohawk High baseball team dropped a heartbreaker Monday afternoon.
Fourth-seeded East Allegheny scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for a 5-4 WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round decision over the 12th-seeded Warriors at Shaler High’s Matulevic Field.
“We hit the ball hard and they made the plays,” Mohawk coach Nick Maiorano said. “The kids were into the game. They played hard. There’s nothing else I could ask from the kids.”
Mohawk held a 4-1 lead and needed just six outs to reach the district semifinals for a second consecutive season.
“We were confident. We had Ethan (Hare) and Vinny (Pezzuolo) for the last six outs,” Maiorano said. “You have to give credit to East Allegheny for battling. They worked walks and battled.
“It’s hard when you lose the lead. But, they seemed to find the hit that kind of eluded us all game. We left eight runners on. We left two on and bases loaded five out of the seven innings. We had a hard ground ball to the shortstop, three line drives to the first baseman. We had opportunities to tack on and extend the lead, but we didn’t.”
The Wildcats (14-5-1) advance to the semifinals to meet the survivor of the Riverside-Freeport matchup at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Pullman Park.
The Warriors’ season ends at 12-8. They lost six of their last seven games.
“We ran into the top seed Riverside twice. We caught Shenango later in the season,” Maiorano said. “Not many have had success against (the Wildcats’) Zach Herb. That accounts for four of them.
“Then you face Ambridge on your heels a little bit. It’s the little things like that where you think you’re snakebitten a little bit. They were energized a little bit going into the playoffs.”
East Allegheny cut the deficit to 4-2 in the sixth and then loaded the bases. Joe Connors delivered an RBI single to make it 4-3. The ball then got past Jack Andrews, allowing two more runs to score and give the Wildcats a 5-4 margin.
“I don’t think it was anything that we really weren’t prepared for,” Maiorano said. “They put a few good at-bats together and put the ball in play. They earned it.”
The Warriors got on the board first by plating two markers in the top of the first inning. The Wildcats committed three errors in the frame to open the door for the game’s first runs.
A.J. Verdi belted a solo homer in the third inning for Mohawk to push the lead to 3-0. The Warriors tacked on another run in the fourth for a 4-0 margin.
Mohawk posted three hits. Verdi drove in two runs.
“Statistically, it doesn’t look like a great day, offensively,” Maiorano said. “Some of the errors charged to them were hard-hit balls. We were on the ball today. If balls are hit a foot or so left or right, we probably have six more runs.”
Mohawk scored two runs in the first, one in the third and one in the fourth.
East Allegheny plated a marker in the fourth and four in the sixth.
The Warriors lose two players to graduation — Jacob Werner and Hare.
“We lost nine last year and two this year; there are always shoes to fill,” Maiorano said. “Jacob is a great kid, outstanding player and leader. Wonderful to coach. It’s sad when you lose players.
“Hare is the same way. Just a hard-working young kid; good student. These kids are amazing at what they did. Those are the things that you will miss the most.”
Hare took the loss in relief. He pitched one inning, giving up one hit and three runs — all earned — with four walks and one strikeout.
Mike Cahill picked up the victory in relief, working two separate stints Cahill hurled three innings, allowing no hits and no runs with two walks and three strikeouts.
