Errors proved costly for the Mohawk High baseball team Monday.
The Warriors committed five miscues in dropping a 13-3 PIAA Class 3A first-round matchup to Central Martinsburg. The game was played at Central Martinsburg.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
The Dragons (24-0) scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning and pushed the lead to 10-0 after two frames. Central Martinsburg held an 11-0 advantage after three innings.
Mohawk (16-6) scored three runs in the fifth to cut the deficit to 11-3. The Dragons, though, finished it off with two runs in the fifth.
The Warriors recorded eight hits. Cooper Vance, Marc Conti and A.J. Verdi posted two hits apiece.
Brady Harman started and took the loss. Harman worked two-thirds of an inning, allowing five hits and eight runs — two earned — with two walks and no strikeouts.
