The Mohawk High baseball team made it look easy Thursday.
The Warriors scored eight runs in the second inning and rolled to a 15-1 WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round win over Yough at Highlands High School.
The game was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.
Fourth-seeded Mohawk (15-4) advances to meet Hopewell (15-6) in the semifinals Monday at a time and site to be determined. The teams are Section 1 rivals and they split the season series. Mohawk claimed a 4-3 win and Hopewell snared a 5-3 victory.
The winner will play in the WPIAL championship game either May 31 or June 1 at Washington Wild Things Park. The loser must win a consolation game as only three teams from the Class 3A bracket in the WPIAL reach the PIAA playoffs.
The fifth-seeded Cougars are eliminated at 11-8.
The Warriors banged out 12 total hits. Cooper Vance, J.C. Voss, Marc Conti and Jacob Werner notched two hits apiece.
Voss drove in six runs for the winners and Conti was next with three. Jay Wrona plated a pair of markers for Mohawk. Voss belted a home run.
Brady Harman started and picked up the win. Harman worked three innings, allowing one hit and an unearned run with three walks and four strikeouts.
Voss and Lucas Cummings finished up on the hill, allowing just one other hit.
Mohawk scored eight runs in the second, four in the third and three more in the fourth.
Yough plated its tally in the third inning.
