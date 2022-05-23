By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
WEXFORD — The Mohawk High baseball team will play for a championship.
The fourth-seeded Warriors scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a tie and knock off top-seeded Hopewell in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals, 6-2, on Monday. The game was played at North Allegheny High School.
“I think if you could draw it up with what you would expect your team to prepare for and bring with energy, this is what you would hope for,” Mohawk coach Nick Maiorano said. “I think the kids and their mindset and their excitement in practice and everything else has been right where we want it to be.
“We just kept taking the lead when we needed to. The kids were excited. All the credit goes to them for being in the moment.”
Mohawk (16-4) advances to the WPIAL championship game and will take on the winner of the South Park-Avonworth matchup. The game will be played on May 31 or June 1 at Washington Wild Things Park in Washington, Pennsylvania at a time to be announced. It’s believed to be the first WPIAL championship appearance for the Warriors’ baseball team.
“The community comes out and supports us. I’m so happy for them,” Maiorano said. “When you’re a little bit of a smaller school and sharing athletes, it’s a little harder to get started.
“We put a date on when we wanted to start our offseason. We knew what we had. They wanted to start in January. We went pretty consistently and they had this as one of their goals. One of the goals was to get here and win.”
The Warriors banged out 12 hits, led by Lucas Cummings with three. Cooper Vance and Marc Conti had two apiece. Jay Wrona knocked in two runs for the winners.
Vance, an Eastern Michigan recruit, went the distance to pick up the victory. He allowed five hits and two earned runs with a walk and nine strikeouts.
“Cooper is a bulldog,” Maiorano said. “If you could spend time with Cooper, seeing how he navigates his day, he’s calm and in control. He just kept going today. He wanted the ball and went out there and showed what he has.”
Mohawk and Hopewell (15-7) are Section 1 rivals. The Warriors won the first meeting, 4-3. The Vikings, though, earned a split of the regular-season series with a 5-3 decision.
A.J. Verdi drove in Conti with what proved to be the game-winning RBI in the sixth, giving the Warriors a 3-2 lead. Vance then plated Mason Hopper with a single and Wrona followed with a two-run single, scoring Garrison Staph and Jacob Werner.
“What we’ve been able to do in that fifth or sixth spot is built with power,” Maiorano said. “With Cummings, Voss and Cooper, Wrona, too, is one of the most consistent hitters we have down there.
“Marc Conti is having a phenomenal playoffs. We have some phenomenal hitters. They’re able to do the little things. To set the table at that bottom of the order for the top of the order was big there.”
Cummings got Mohawk on the board in the first inning with an RBI single, plating Vance. Conti knocked in Wrona in the third to put the Warriors up 2-1.
Mohawk scored a run in the first, a run in the third and four in the sixth.
Hopewell notched a tally in the second and one in the third.
