Bob Mitcheltree was officially honored during the 79th annual American Baseball Coaches Association Convention as the 2022 ABCA NCAA Division II Assistant Coach of the Year.
“It means a lot. I’m really honored and humbled. To get awarded that, being a national award like that, I consider it to be a tribute and inspiration to all the assistant coaches around,” Mitcheltree said. “Usually it’s the head coaches that get the honors and awards. It shows if you put in your time you can be recognized as an assistant coach.”
Mitcheltree has been a member of the ABCA for 25 years. The ABCA Convention was held from Jan. 5-8 at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee.
“It was really special receiving the award and there’s a sea of coaches out there,” Mitcheltree said. “It was also special because our head coach at SRU was inducted into the hall of fame. It’ll be 20 years I’ve been with coach (Jeff) Messer. He’s been a past president of the ABCA and he’s still on the board. He has a lot to do as far as the organization goes.”
The 2022 season marked Mitcheltree’s 20th year as an assistant coach for Slippery Rock University’s baseball team on Messer’s staff. Mitcheltree has 46 years of coaching experience in baseball and football.
“Out of all those years, I’ve only been a head coach four years total. In 1972, I was at Lakeview and I was the head baseball coach my last year at Lakeview which was in 1976. I was a head baseball coach without ever being an assistant coach and I didn’t have an assistant coach,” Mitcheltree said. “The other three years would be with Wilmington in ‘79, ‘80 and ‘81. My last year as a head coach we won the WPIAL and the state championship. I like the role of assistant coach because you don’t have all the headaches that head coaches have.
“The thing I enjoy most is the relationships you develop with the players. When you coach high school you get invited to graduation parties and at the college level you get invited to weddings. Lou Trivino pitched for us at Slippery Rock and he’s a pitcher now for the New York Yankees. We went to his wedding about a month ago.”
Aside from capturing WPIAL and state championship gold as head coach at Wilmington High School in 1981, Mitcheltree served for over 40 years as an assistant football coach for the program. Mitcheltree was inducted into the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame in 2004 and the North county Baseball League Hall of Fame in 2011.
Mitcheltree credited several people in receiving the 2022 ABCA NCAA Division II Assistant Coach of the Year award.
“I’d like to thank God to allow me to keep coaching. I’d like to thank my wife Cindy for her support in the past 46 years of me coaching football and baseball. Anytime a coach receives an award his wife’s name should be on it too,” Mitcheltree said. “I’d like to thank my high school football coach Joe Fusco. He was my inspiration to become a coach. He serves as a mentor to me even today. I’d like to thank coach Messer at Slippery Rock for allowing me to be apart of his staff for the last 20 years.”
Mitcheltree aims to coach for 50 years and once he reaches that milestone his grandson, Chase, will be graduating high school.
“I’ll be able to coach him in football and baseball like I did my two sons — T.D. and Ryan,” Mitcheltree said. “It would be kind of neat coaching my grandson in baseball and football and we end up retiring together.”
