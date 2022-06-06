MEADVILLE — Abbie Miles just couldn’t be stopped.
Laurel High’s designated player hit two home runs and drove in seven for the Lady Spartans in a PIAA Class 2A first-round playoff game at Allegheny College on Monday.
Laurel pulled away for a 17-7 win over Reynolds to advance to the state quarterfinals on Thursday. Laurel will play Everett at a time and site to be determined.
“She’s one of the ones we worked with, getting back into the swing of things,” Laurel coach Frank Duddy said. “She stepped up in a big way today. Those home runs were no doubters. She was clearing the fence by 30 or 40 feet. I thought they would start walking her. But they kept pitching to her.”
Everett (22-0) came back to beat Frazier 3-2 on Monday in its first-round game.
“I don’t know too much about them. We’ll be ready,” Duddy said. “It was a total team effort and I’m so proud of them.
Miles led the Lady Spartans at the plate, going 4 for 4 with three runs scored. Autumn Boyd, Eva Kuth and Bekah Valenti had two RBIs each. Addie Deal, Grace Kissick and Grace Zeppelin had one RBI apiece.
“We haven’t hit like that since the Highlands game. We put on a little show down there,” Duddy said. “We haven’t hit like that since. It’s a good feeling.”
Kissick earned the win in relief of Boyd. Kissick pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits and striking out five. Boyd allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks, fanning two in 2 1/3 innings.
For Reynolds, Kaylee Diefenderfer was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Rylee Gearhart was 2 for 3 with two driven in with a run scored, and Andrea Hillyer had an RBI double with a run scored.
Mackenzie Herman took the loss. The Lady Raiders’ starter allowed 17 runs — 16 earned — on 13 hits and five walks. She struck out five in 5 2/3 innings pitched. Madelyn Diefenderfer relieved Herman and recorded the final out of the sixth inning.
The Lady Spartans (18-4) had state playoff experience. They fell to Union City in the quarterfinals last season. The Lady Raiders, who were making their first appearance in the state bracket, lacked that expertise.
Laurel jumped on Reynolds (19-4) in the top of the first inning. Kuth drew a bases-loaded walk with two down in the inning to get the Lady Spartans on the board. Miles followed with a grand slam to put the Lady Spartans up 5-0.
The Lady Raiders responded with a two-out RBI single from Gearhart, but Laurel responded with a two-run second inning. Kissick hit a sacrifice fly and Zeppelin added a two-out RBI double for a 7-1 lead.
However, Reynolds clawed back in the next two innings.
Hayln Cawthorne led off the bottom of the second with a double and scored on a passed ball. Kaylee Diefenderfer reached on a two-out single and scored on a double from Hillyer.
The Lady Raiders scored four in the third to tie the game at 7. Mackenzie Herman scored on a single from Gearhart, and eventually a walk by Kyliee McAdoo loaded the bases. Kaylee Diefenderfer followed by driving a 0-1 pitch to the left-center gap to clear the bases.
But Laurel wasn’t done. The Lady Spartans scored 10 unanswered runs — six in the fourth and four in the sixth — for a chance at the mercy rule.
Deal broke the 7-all tie with a solo home run over the center-field fence. Kuth added an RBI single, Miles hit her second home run of the game — this time a three-run shot to center — and Lexi Brua scored on an error.
In the seventh, Valenti added a two-run double and Boyd hit a two-run homer to left field for the Lady Spartans’ fourth home run of the day.
“We came out hitting. We started hitting in the first inning and we didn’t stop,” Duddy said. “We haven’t hit like that in a while. Seventeen runs says a lot. They were smashing the ball. We had been playing flat for a while. They came out like gangbusters. Little bit of time off may have helped them. We have been working on our hitting. She was not a bad pitcher. She threw well.
After the Raiders tied the game, Kissick entered the circle and limited Reynolds to three base runners over the final three innings.
“Autumn, she struggled a little bit early on. They were hitting her pretty good,” Duddy said. “We were going with the hot hand. We ran her out there. She just didn’t have it. Grace shut them down. Once Grace found her groove, she was on her game. She was lights out. She stepped right up. Next girl up.
