It took a little while for Abbie Miles to get back on the softball field but she returned in March and pulled through for Laurel High last week.
On June 6, Miles hit two home runs and had seven RBIs in a 17-7 victory over Reynolds.
“Overall, our team, we play a good game,” Miles said on the Reynolds victory. “We all had great attitudes. It was more of a fun game. We had expectations for the season but we’re all just having fun and enjoying the moment. We’re a great team. I love all the girls on the team, we all get along fairly well, we’re a little weird sometimes but we get past it.”
Miles tripled and added an RBI in a 5-0 victory against Everett on June 9.
“It was a good game. We were expecting it to be a close game because they were highly ranked for the playoffs. We ended up coming out with the win,” Miles said. “Grace Zeppelin had a few good hits. As long as we stay positive, we can consistently hit the ball.”
For her efforts, Miles was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Miles suffered a torn labrum while competing in a national wrestling tournament last year.
“Last year, I was wrestling at Fargo which is one of the biggest national tournaments for a high school wrestler,” Miles said. “Tearing labrum front and back and a labrum repair in October. I went through my physical therapy; I ended up missing my wrestling season but I did coach junior high. I did physical therapy with Matt Callahan, he got me where I needed to be.”
The rehabilitation kept Miles, a junior, from playing in the catcher position for the Lady Spartans.
“With us I want to say she was out the whole preseason,” Laurel coach Frank Duddy said. “It was early in the season but when our catcher went down in that first game when she broke that wrist, I think Abbie wasn’t available. Her arm wasn’t available in that first game. It still took a while to rehab that arm. It wasn’t for a while.”
A daughter of Jen and Ryan Miles, Miles isn’t new to the game of softball.
“I have played softball ever since I could,” Miles said. “My mom threw me into tee ball as soon as I could run.”
Although the rehabilitation to the shoulder affected her throwing ability, Duddy still placed Miles in the batting order as a designated player.
“She’s been working so hard on her swing and her mechanics. Her only job is to hit the ball first right now,” Duddy said. “We’ve been working some live pitching recently. She’s a big, strong girl. Her strength, her core strength, she gets a lot from wrestling. She hits it hard, really hard. That’s what she brings...strength.”
Miles commented on her strengths and weaknesses at bat.
“I’m typically a cool-headed person which helps with nerves and that kind of stuff. I think not being afraid of the ball helps,” Miles said. “I think I got hit 13 or 14 times. I think those are my two strengths.
“I still have some techniques wise stuff with hitting to work on. I do end up wrestling so much it’s hard to play as much softball as I can. I put in a lot of hard work to improve as best I can. Even if, I love playing softball but its not a life or death situation for me.”
Miles commented that her powerful at bats are a culmination of things.
“I think a lot of my hitting comes from my power just because I do have a lot of muscle mass from wrestling and lifting,” Miles said. “I spend a lot of time in the gym but also Frank Duddy has helped me so much with my technique. He’s definitely helped me with that quite a bit.”
Miles continued to praise Duddy.
“I love working with Frank,” Miles said. “He’s positive with all of us and he’ll joke around with us. He really does a great job taking the time to slow things down and work on them. He also plays a big part in keeping it positive and even yelling at us when he needs.”
Duddy described what Miles brings to the table for Laurel as, “stick-to-;.”
“She could have wrote this season off with an injury. She’s a big part of our team this year and she’s really in,” Duddy said. “I think where she’s at now has been really working out with us. She works, she gets on the tee, she’s always asking for help and we work with her. Driving the ball and all those things. She’s an athlete, she sucks it all up and takes it onto the field.”
While Miles is just batting for Laurel, she plays the catcher and outfield position.
“I did play in the outfield one game this season,” Miles said. “I think mainly Frank was more worried about my shoulder because throwing is so corrosive on your shoulder and he needs me for next year.”
Miles talked about the team dynamic between the Lady Spartans and where they could improve and what works for them.
“We have a lot of leadership qualities on our team but I think it’s hard for us to define one leader in a way where sometimes we get off track,” Miles said. “Last year, we had Frankie Duddy she was a great leader. Some of us were a little afraid to step up and say, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing.’ Sometimes we get off track and it’s chaos. That’s something we struggled with was having one main leader on the team. Our defense also, we started out rough but towards the end we were doing phenomenal. Watching them make great plays and just watching them was fun.”
Aside from softball and wrestling, Miles said she’s looking to pick up playing volleyball again too. The junior is currently focusing on wrestling at the collegiate level.
“I love wrestling. It’s great,” Miles said. “I have been talking to a few coaches recently and continuously but nothing that I’ve specifically chosen yet. I want to wrestle in college, it will keep me in the loop. I have been looking at Gannon University. I’ve also been in contact with a coach from Indiana Tech a lot recently. I still have a few visits to go on this summer.”
