There are a lot of factors on the Laurel High softball team that led it to becoming the No. 2 seed heading into the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. One of the key factors that has contributed to success is the Lady Spartans’ designated player in Abbie Miles.
Miles contributed two hits in a 10-0 WPIAL Section 1-2A win against Shenango on Monday.
“Our hitting has been pretty well recently,” Miles said. “We’re on it, we’re aggressive and we’re ready to hit when we go to the plate. First pitch or not, we’re ready to go. We’ve been pretty solid all year so it’s exciting to watch.”
“She’s been clutch for us all year,” Laurel coach Frank Duddy said of Miles. “She sees it well; she doesn’t get cheated on her swings. She’s a big, strong kid and usually puts it in play. We’ve been leaning on her for years.”
On Thursday, the senior plated two home runs and supplied three RBIs for Laurel in a 12-2 nonsection victory against Central Valley.
“It was a nonsection game so we were just having fun; prepping for playoffs,” Miles said on the win. “We were trying to get as much time as we can out in the field. We were just kind of having fun with it all.”
“That second (home run) was a no doubter over the scoreboard opposite field,” Duddy said. “She got into that. I don’t know what to say. She’s just a big strong kid and hits the ball. When she hits it, she hits it hard.”
For her efforts, Miles was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“She’s a nice kid. She’s got a great sense of humor,” Duddy said of Miles. “That’s one thing we do on this team — we have fun. She laughs right with us. She gives as much as she takes. She’s fun to be around.”
A daughter of Jennifer and Ryan Miles, the designated player has been playing softball since the age of three. Her mother was a tee ball coach and she credits her in getting involved in the sport.
Last season, Miles suffered a shoulder injury and saw little time at the plate, but she came into the 2023 season refreshed.
“Last year, I had a labrum repair because of wrestling, but last year it was hard to get back after that,” Miles said. “Once I did though, my first game back against Mohawk, I was hitting well so it was kind of just hopping back on the bike after not doing anything for six months. It feels good. I’ve been lifting and working out hard. I’m prepping to go to college to wrestle. I feel good. It’s all for fun now.”
Duddy commented on the shoulder injury transitioning into placing Miles as the designated player.
“She had surgery and she was catching for us. She had surgery on her shoulder and it just kind of morphed from that,” Duddy said. “She fell into that DP role and she’s really taken to it. Not that we couldn’t use her on the field — absolutely we could. She’s just comfortable in that role and she’s been doing a great job for us. If it ain’t broke I’m not going to fix it.
“It was a lot of tee work. We had to ease into it. We got her on the tee. A lot of tee work and working on mechanics. Here we are. She works. The girl works. The whole conditioning time was putting her on the tee and have at it.”
Miles commented about being the designated player and said she usually hits for the catcher.
“Hitting is a big part of the game too so it’s kind of hard to bench a player that can hit,” Miles said. “It’s easier when we have someone who’s maybe in a slump or something. It’s easier to throw me in there for them. That way we have a consistent and full lineup of just people who can hit the ball and score for us.”
Miles is one of eight seniors on Laurel’s roster.
“We’re a great group of girls. We’ve all played together since we were little. We’re a tight-knit group,” Miles said of her fellow seniors. “It’s exciting to see us all move on, but it will be sad to see them go too. Our underclassmen, they’ve been great. A lot of freshman have been playing, stepping up and doing their part. It’s just been great for the whole team honestly. They work hard and I’m excited to see what they do next year.”
Miles said the Lady Spartans hitting has been one of their strengths this season, adding, “Our defense has been pretty solid for most of our games and our pitchers are really killing it. Autumn (Boyd), Grace (Kissick) and Addy (Deal) do a great job on the mound. (Alexis) Brua, our catcher, has been great. We have our off days, but as a whole we’re all working. A lot of our mistakes are mental mistakes, but other than that I think we’re working very well and doing very good.”
Miles will compete in wrestling at Albion College in Michigan after graduation. She is looking to major in biology on a track to become a physician’s assistant.
“I actually was there this weekend and hung out with the team,” Miles said. “I’m super excited to move onto the next chapter and wrestle in college.”
Miles juggles competing in softball and wrestling at the same time.
“With wrestling, it’s hard to focus on softball but Frank’s been really lenient with letting me compete; wrestle during softball season,” Miles said. “I did play travel ball for a while but after my shoulder surgery I kind of retired from that and just mostly focused on the high school season.”
Miles praised Duddy.
“Frank has been so great. He’s always been very lenient with me especially during the summers. That’s when I compete the most for wrestling,” Miles said. “I have few national tournaments coming up. I’ll be on team PA at the national duals and then I’ll wrestle in Fargo in July. I’m trying to balance out the times between making it to wrestling practice and being at softball practice. He’s really lenient with all of it and he’s been great and very supportive. I love both sports and when it’s something you love it’s not really a hassle because it’s always fun. I try to make it as fun as possible.”
Duddy talked about being a coach with a multi-sport athlete like Miles.
“There’s a lot of give and take. I understand that (wrestling) is her primary sport,” Duddy said. “She’s following her heart and God bless her. I wish her well. She does find time to do what we need her to do over here. She excels at both sports. She’s a coach’s dream.”
Duddy said when Miles leaves for the next chapter of her life that they’re, “Going to miss her. That’s for sure,” adding, “She’s been around a couple of years. She’s been huge for us in playoffs over the years. She had a clutch home run against Shenango a couple of years ago. She always comes up with the big hit. That’s going to be a big hole to fill.”
With competing in both wrestling and softball, do the schedules conflict?
“The season runs in to wrestling a little bit,” Miles said. “Mostly it’s on the weekends. Once we get toward state playoffs I’ll be on the junior national team. Last year, we were in the state semis and I left that game, got in the car and went straight to Oklahoma to wrestle.”
What has Miles taught Duddy?
“She’s resilient,” Duddy said. “She was down with injuries, she came back from it and she worked to get where she’s at. If she taught me anything it’s just consistency.”
