The New Castle High baseball team looked to sweep the series against Mars on Wednesday, but came up short.
The Planets defeated New Castle, 10-1, in the WPIAL Section 3-5A game at Flaherty Field.
“We came out with a lot different approach. We changed some things up, we changed the lineup up a lot and we didn’t look at too many pitches,” Mars coach Jason Thompson said of the win. “I think we counted about 87 strikes we only looked at 13. We were much more aggressive at the plate, able to put a lot more balls in play and make good things happen.”
Mars (3-3 section, 8-5 overall) recorded 12 hits to the Red Hurricane’s three.
“It hurts. This loss hurts. We came in here with confidence; were expecting to win this game,” New Castle coach Bill Cook said. “It all starts on the mound. That’s what I told them. We have to be confident. Being near the strike zone, not giving free bases with walks, that’s a crucial part of it and that’s where it all starts. You get guys on base and all of a sudden, an error here, a small hit there, a hit there, whatever it is — now guys are running the base. Now, you put yourself in the hole and you have to dig yourself out.
“Offensively, we need to be more patient. If you’re not on base, you’re not doing anything to that pitcher. That pitcher has all the confidence in the world because there’s nobody there to score. You have to get on base and the thing with our team is when we get on base we cause havoc. They need to be more patient at the plate. That’s what we’re looking for...looking for that confidence.”
In the top of the second inning, Mars’ Benjamin Astbury plated two runs which was followed by Jake Johnson plating two of his own and then Charles Bickel brought home Johnson to secure a 5-0 lead against New Castle (1-6, 2-6). Bickel (3-1) went the distance on the mound and relinquished three hits, one run — earned — and pitched four walks and three strikeouts.
“His curveball was on,” Thompson said of Bickel. “When he’s on with a curveball, it makes it very difficult to hit. It’s a nice little bender.”
New Castle’s Dominick Mrozek (0-3) took the loss on the hill. Mrozek pitched three innings and surrendered six hits, six runs — five earned — and had three walks and struck out two batters.
Damarian Young replaced Mrozek at the beginning of the third inning. Mars’ Astbury brought home two more runs in the third and Bickel plated one of his own to increase their team’s lead to 8-0.
“He had a great day at the plate,” Thompson said of Astbury. “He had a couple of doubles, came up with runners in scoring positions in big spots and made diving plays. He made a lot of great defensive plays for us. He was definitely, I would say, our player of the game.”
Dominic Ratkovich relieved Young in the third inning. Ratkovich pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, one run — earned — and produced one strikeout.
“Dom Ratkovich does a really good job for us,” Cook said. “He’s pitched several innings for us this year already. He’s controlled. He’s always around the strike zone. He’s a competitor. He goes out and he goes after it.”
The Planets would plate their final two runs of the game in the top of the sixth and the seventh innings. In the bottom of the seventh, New Castle’s Malik Jefferson scored New Castle’s lone run of the game on a wild pitch.
“Malik Jefferson, great kid. Just a fantastic kid,” Cook said. “He had a hard shot early in the game. I think it was his first at bat. He took one close to the fence there in right field. The kid in right field just made a great play on it. Then, his last at bat, he walked and was able to get to third base with the passed ball and then got home.”
For now, the ‘Canes’ biggest opponent might be themselves.
“We defeat ourselves a lot,” Cook said. “We try to instill in them to never hang their heads. Don’t put your head down when you’re down a few runs or whatever it is. Especially when it’s early in the game...there’s too much time to come back in a game. We try to get them to understand to pick up their teammates when they’re down. It’s a tough game so it’s difficult to be perfect offensively and to be perfect defensively in a game.
“So, if you’re not doing it offensively make up for it defensively and vice versa. That’s what we try to put in these guys’ minds. They’re a great group of kids. I wouldn’t want anybody else. These losses — it hurts us as a coaching staff. We feel for these kids. We know that they want to win. It bothers us in that matter.”
New Castle is set to host Kennedy Catholic in a nonsection game at 4 p.m. on Friday.
