Melina Mangino, a Shenango High graduate, finished her track career at Allegheny College.
Mangino, a four-year letter winner and two-time team captain, was a member of the 4x100 meter relay team that set the school record. She captured three conference championships and finished third all-time in the 60-meter dash, fifth all-time in the 60-meter hurdles and fifth all-time in the 100 meter race.
During the 2023 indoor and outdoor PAC championships, Mangino compete in seven events and podiumed in each. The feat earned her team's Most Improved Track Athlete award for 2023.
