New Castle High's Anthony Miller signs his National Letter of Intent with his family on Wednesday to play Division I baseball at the University of Notre Dame.
(Front left to right): Tony, Anthony and Kristie Miller.
(Back left to right): Vinny and Dominic Miller.
Laurel High's Grant MacKay signs his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to continue his wrestling career at the Division I level for the University of Pittsburgh.
(Left to right): Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael, Jay Matteo, Antonio Reino, Grant MacKay, Tracy MacKay and Derek MacKay
