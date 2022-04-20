Coach, teacher, father, friend — no matter what role Frank Makarevich assumed, he was determined to make a positive impact.
That was evident through his 36 years of teaching and more than two decades of coaching football at Mercer and New Castle. Makarevich, who passed away suddenly on April 13 at 68, influenced many more lives outside of school and sports.
“If you got to be around the guy for half an hour or your whole life, you were better for it,” said Joe Cowart, who played football under and coached with Makarevich at New Castle. “People of all ages carry him in such high esteem. He was a special human being.”
Makarevich was a standout lineman at New Castle. Gary Schooley played alongside him with the Red Hurricane and, later, coached with him at Mercer and New Castle. The two helped guide the ’Canes to a magical season in 1998 with a WPIAL Class 4A championship and state runner-up finish.
“Frank lived a full life. He was a great guy. He commanded a lot of respect. Everything he did was with a purpose,” Schooley said. “It didn’t matter if he was on the football field or out in a field somewhere hunting or in a stream fishing — he enjoyed the hunt and competition. He enjoyed being out there and doing his thing. Whatever he did, he did well. He didn’t say a lot. When he did speak, people listened to him.
“In my terms, I refer to him as one of those ‘foxhole guys.’ If you have to be in a foxhole fighting for your life, there are very few people I’d want in the foxhole beside me, but he is one of them because I knew he’d have my back. He was committed, loyal and worked hard. The kids saw that. They respected it.”
Those were some of the traits that made Schooley want to bring Makarevich on board as New Castle’s offensive coordinator in 1998. Makarevich, who starred at the University of Miami, came back and coached under Lindy Lauro at New Castle and then went to Mercer, where he coached for 13 seasons.
“I wanted him on the staff and recruited him to come work with us. Frank had been running the Wing-T at Mercer and had learned it under Coach (Jim) Rankin. I learned it under Coach Rankin, too, so it was very similar,” Schooley said. “Frank is a New Castle guy. He was familiar with a lot of the kids. Nick Sciarro was his nephew and was on the team, so there wasn’t a whole lot of transition. That transition was relatively seamless.”
The ’Canes welcomed him with open arms.
“It was impactful for us as a team,” said Cowart, who started at quarterback and safety on the ’98 team. “We had not been in the playoffs for 10 seasons. We made the playoffs and won the WPIAL and made it to the state championship game. We reached some heights no other New Castle football teams have reached. It was unexpected. It wasn’t like we were a highly touted group. We thought we had a good group going into the season, but we might have been the only ones who thought that.
“He was certainly a deciding factor in us doing as well as we did. He was the perfect fit for our team. Coach Mak was brilliant with the X’s and O’s, but he was the perfect fit for what our room needed. It was a seamless transition.”
Makarevich made an immediate impact with that group.
“He coached you hard, but he never put anybody down. He might have yelled at you or got on you, but he explained why. He was never one to disrespect. He coached you hard and he let you know,” said Pat Cain, who was Cowart’s top wide receiving target on that ’98 squad. “He pulled a lot out of us and it started in the offseason. I can still remember him working us out on the field. He and Coach Schooley worked so well together. Coach Schooley was more of a defensive mind and Coach Mak was more of an offensive guy. It was a good mix.”
Another trait that stands out about Makarevich is his fairness to everyone he encountered.
“What was special about him, he carried no preconceived notions of any kid in the room. It was a complete blank slate when he got to New Castle,” Cowart said. “In hindsight, it would have been like that had he been there five years. He just had this desire to make any kid a better player and a better human being. When I talked to players I have played with — that’s it. We all say the same thing.”
“He was so genuine. He tried to get the best out of you,” Cain added. “He treated everybody the same. Nobody was better than anybody. He was invincible to us. That’s why it’s such a shock to us that he’s gone. That deep voice of his. That’s what you heard when you were coming off the field. It’s something that’ll always stick in our minds.”
His fairness carried over to the classroom — and beyond — according to Dave Mastrangelo, who coached with and taught physical education alongside Makarevich for many years at New Castle.
“He was one of those guys, when you met him, you knew he was genuine. He is who he presented himself to be. If you met him, he would make you a better person. He would bring the best out of you if you were around him,” he said. “He could care less if you were an athlete or not or popular or not. That didn’t mean anything to him. What mattered to him was what kind of person you were. That’s what made him special. He was a great coach. I can’t believe he is gone.
“He was a guy that would bring everybody up. He never tried to bring anyone down. He would motivate people to do better. He talked about his family all the time. They meant everything to him.”
The two enjoyed a close friendship.
“We started fishing together and we fished for years, salmon and steelhead,” Mastrangelo said. “I never fly fished in my life. He taught me how to fly fish and he and I loved it. It was a just a joy. We looked forward to going on a couple trips every year. We did that up until this winter.”
Whether he was in a stream or on a field, Makarevich was always teaching and inspiring.
“We had a special relationship or at least I think we did since he was the offensive coordinator and I was the quarterback,” Cowart said with a laugh. “He has had a huge impact on me. In 1998, I was a first-year starter at quarterback, but I had started on defense the year before. I was by no stretch some highly touted prospect. But, I feel like him giving me a chance really helped me. I feel Coach Mak saw something in me that I didn’t see. He had the belief that I could be a special player and I think just that belief in me changed my life.
“We all did some good things and all those things worked out in a way that really steered my life into this trajectory as a 40-year-old guy who coached high school football for 18 years and was the head coach of his high school team for 10,” he continued. “I was in love with football, but I don’t know how much football was in love with me before my relationship with Frank Makarevich. I honestly don’t know if I would’ve gone on and done some of the things I’ve done, if not for him.”
Cain, too, gained inspiration from Makarevich. Like Cowart, Cain played college football and then got into coaching. He served as an assistant on Cowart’s ’Canes staff until Cowart stepped down after last season.
“He did inspire me to get into coaching. I always think of those days with him,” Cain said. “He made such an impact on me. We were working out the other day with some kids and I used some things that he showed me.”
Cain had the added bonus of playing more under Makarevich, who served as offensive coordinator for the New Castle Thunder semi-pro team as well in the late 2000’s.
“We had lots of laughs and lots of good times,” Cain said. “We lost a couple quarterbacks to injury during the season and I kept begging him to put me there since I knew the offense. He would just look at me and laugh. Finally, he trusted me. The game he let me do it, I threw three touchdowns.”
Cowart frequently caught up with his old coach and cherished his visits.
“We lived in kind of the same location. I’d quite often stop and talk to him. If he was cutting the grass, I’d go out and say hi. I was fortunate to have had a lifelong relationship with him,” he said. “The guy was just amazing. When you left after talking to him for five minutes or five hours, you felt better. You felt smarter and had some insight you didn’t have prior to being around him. It was a genuine experience being around him. He was definitely a special human.”
