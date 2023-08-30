Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 54F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 30, 2023 @ 10:24 pm
Henry Magusiak recorded a hole-in-one at Castle Hills Golf Course.
Magusiak posted the ace on the 205-yard par-3 No. 13 hole with a three wood.
Paul Hite and Dwayne Okeson witnessed Magusiak’s shot.
