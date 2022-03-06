PETERS TOWNSHIP — The Laurel High wrestling team placed two wrestlers and one is on the fast track to Hershey for the PIAA Class 2A championship beginning on Thursday.
Grant MacKay, currently the first-seeded wrestler at the 160-weight division, won the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional. This makes the junior a back-to-back champion at the event.
The event was held at Peters Township High School. The regional tournament consisted of qualifiers from Districts 5 and 6 as well as the WPIAL.
“Grant did what Grant does,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “Grant went in there and wrestled a hell of a tournament. In his final match, that (opponent) had a game plan of slowing him down. There wasn’t a point where I was sitting in that corner that I thought Grant wasn’t going to pull that (win) out.
“You’re going to start running into some real hammers when you get to this stage. Grant doesn’t back down. He didn’t back down; he went in it with everything he had and came out a champion two years in a row.”
Carmichael also commented that he is positive that MacKay will return to Hershey to win the gold again. MacKay has amassed 37 wins and just two losses this season.
Chase Tinstman took eighth in the 189-weight division while Colin Bartley took seventh for the 113-weight class. Although they were given places, Tinstman and Bartley are essentially going to the PIAA Class 2A championship if certain things happen.
“They’re only taking the top six in state. If someone was to be hurt, injured or could not attend state, Colin would move into the sixth spot in the sixth seed. Chase and Colin are on a waiting list. It was a meat grinder of a tournament. The whole group that went wrestled really well. It’s just that difficult of a tournament. To get to the states in the championship is a very difficult task.
“It’s unfortunate that we didn’t have more on the side of going to Hershey. I have nothing negative to say. It’s hard to say anything negative for a group of kids trying to put their foot on the line getting out there. I thought Colin wrestled one of the best tournaments in his season, Chase as well. The two of them I have a lot of gratitude towards them.”
The state championship event will run Thursday through Saturday at Hershey’s GIANT Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.