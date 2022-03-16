Grant MacKay originally wrestled for North Allegheny before he moved to Lawrence County as a sophomore.
Before the change of scenery, MacKay started falling out of love with the sport.
“I think Coach Carmichael as a person,” MacKay said on who helped him get back into wrestling. “The entire coaching staff, really, their personality. They don’t just help me on the wrestling mat they help me in life and I like to give them a lot of credit on becoming the wrestler and man I am today.”
“I think part of the thing is some coaches it doesn’t appeal to them to allow other individuals help mold them,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said on MacKay getting back into wrestling. “I always took the coaching style of simply being humble and if I can put people in his path I’m bettering people. He was wrestling in there at Quest. We openly allowed Grant to feel free to do whatever he had to do to be a better wrestler. I never wanted him to feel it was our way or the highway. We encourage our wrestlers to go out and be the best wrestler you can. Two hours in a wrestling room, five to six hours a week, isn’t going to put you on the podium at the GIANT Center. When he came to us we had no issue with that.
“On top of that you’re going from North Allegheny and at Laurel we know every wrestler, we know their brothers and sisters, their parents, where their parents work. We’re a very oriented program. With four to five months a year we spend more time with them than our families. We try to build a relationship and that was what was different. We want to think we have a very family-oriented program. Don’t get me wrong, there are times you have to be the coach and put your foot down but they can go to any of our coaches and say, ‘Hey, I need to talk,’ and we’ll listen. It was beginning to be a job for him.”
After rekindling his passion in wrestling, MacKay went on to claim gold at the PIAA Class 2A championships during his sophomore year. MacKay returned to Hershey last weekend where he tried to retain his title but Holden Garcia of Notre Dame-Green Pond grabbed a 2-1 upset in the Class 2A 160-pound finals, leaving MacKay with silver.
For his efforts, MacKay was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“I thought I wrestled well in all the other rounds,” MacKay said of his state championship run. “I was really looking forward to it. In the last match, I didn’t get the result I wanted but I ended up overcoming that and I’m going to get back to work and start working on next year.”
“To say you get second in the state of Pennsylvania is a little different from saying you got second in Virginia,” Carmichael said of Grant placing second. “We run two classes, 2A and 3A. Virginia runs six. To even get to states in the state of Pennsylvania is a feat among itself, to get on the podium is another feat and to place in the top two is the top pinnacle. I have no regrets about what occurred this season with Grant. I feel Grant will use this to only get better. Grant actually made the best statement, he knew what it was like to chase something and now being chased is different. Grant was always chasing that top spot and got it but he was never in that position before.
“What this will do for Grant is create a lot of maturity with him but I expect nothing but hard work out of him in the offseason and I’m extremely proud of him. I had the opportunity to sit under the sign at the GIANT Center and coach a Division I athlete. He gave me that opportunity. I’m appreciative of him as much as he is of me. Basically what occurred in the final was the two best kids in the state, if not the country, and they put their feet on the mat and had a fistfight with rules. There was not mistakes made in that match; it was a really good match.”
Even though MacKay’s junior year of wrestling is over, he is already planning on the next season.
“I actually plan on writing down my goals (Tuesday),” MacKay said. “That’s what I do after the completion of every year. My eighth-grade year I wrote my goals for my freshman year. I think my goal for next year is I want to be able to get at least around 25 pins. I want to widen the gap with everybody and win my second state title, be very dominant and have a fast-paced tempo and have fun out there and surround myself with great people.”
MacKay is looking to move up in the weight division from 160 pounds to 172.
“The plan is to hit the gym, start bulking up and eating a lot more food and getting to 180 pounds pretty lean and then drop to 172 and keeping that high-paced tempo. It’s at this point become a signature style to me and a lot of people mimic that,” MacKay said on moving up a weight class. “It allows me to open matches up a lot. In a couple of my matches I’ve scored over 20 points and in wrestling it’s huge. Bringing that aspect in a heavier weight class is big, a lot of the bigger wrestlers at that weight class are slower. I think it was a collective decision. Right now, the plan kind of is I’m going to wrestle 184 in college and I’ve been told by many people that I have the frame to get a lot bigger and put on some weight. I think it’s about the right time that I hit the weights a little harder, keep my diet right, bulk up and get bigger because I’m going to have to wrestle that weight class in college.”
MacKay verbally committed to the University of Pittsburgh at the start of his sophomore year.
A son of Derek and Tracy MacKay, coach Carmichael credits MacKay’s parents as a key factor in his success.
“I think it’s coming from the fact that his parents still allow him to be a kid,” Carmichael said. “They still allow him to be a teenager and enjoy life as a teenager. It’s not, ‘You’re going to the weight room four to six, practice seven to nine.’ Derek and Tracy have raised a wonderful young man who is a teenager and not a full-time athlete. They raised him in a way that allows him to grow as a kid and an athlete. They’ve really honed in on the art of being an athlete’s parents...they figured it out.”
One of MacKay’s driving factors out on the mat is his competitive nature.
“I’m definitely really competitive and I feel like that is one of my best attributes,” MacKay said. “I always have a competitive drive and I always think in my head about how hard my opponents are working. I use that as motivation to work after practice and keep doing extra things when nobody’s watching. I wish I could remember who told me this but I don’t, ‘Medals and accolades are awards given during the season but truthfully they’re earned in the offseason when no one’s looking that’s where medals and accolades are earned.’”
Carmichael noted that the evolution of MacKay’s abilities were never about the physicality of a matchup but rather a battle in his mind.
“The biggest evolution of Grant has been nothing physical, it’s mental,” Carmichael said. “His maturity in the sport...if I could look at last year to this year. He still makes it fun, it’s fun for him to wrestle. He goes at it a lot differently than now when I fist met him. I don’t want to say business like but he’s just more serious about what his goals are and what he has to do to achieve them.”
Carmichael envisions MacKay’s senior year not as a repeat of this year.
“Well, if I could tell you this, if (Holden) Garcia is in the same weight class, I’m probably going to get nagged that he sees him on the mat again,” Carmichael said. “I don’t know if we can naturally make that happen but it’s going to be interesting for Grant knowing he wants to put some size and some weight. It’s going to make it very interesting. You’re going to have a kid in a heavier weight class not wrestling like a heavy wrestler. He does not want to feel that sting again of being the second down. Sitting here today, I would have to say he’s going to chase that gold and I’d be surprised if he didn’t get it. He’ll wear a gold medal around his neck his senior year and I think he’ll get it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.