Grant MacKay finished his wrestling career at Laurel High in impressive fashion on Saturday.
MacKay wrestled in the 160-pound weight division in the PIAA Class 2A championships at the GIANT Center in Hershey and walked away with gold. This is the second time MacKay has won state gold in wrestling.
“It’s pretty cool. It’s a bittersweet thing,” MacKay said. “I’m excited for the future and stuff, but it’s definitely hard closing a chapter there.”
MacKay, a senior and Pitt recruit, defeated Grove City’s Hunter Hohman by a 5-0 decision in the championship round. MacKay was no stranger to Hohman or to his opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
“I wrestled (Hohman) earlier in the year at the Fred Bell tournament. It was crazy. My quarterfinal, semifinal and final (round) ended up the exact way they ended up at state,” MacKay said. “I actually wrestled all of them at the Fred Bell tournament in that order at states. I felt very familiar wrestling them. I kind of knew what to expect there. It being my last high school event, I kind of just wanted to go out there, let it fly and leave my high school career on a high note.”
MacKay said the familiarity of his opponents helped him, but he didn’t realize the coincidence until after the championship ended.
“It definitely helped, but it wasn’t something I really thought about until after,” MacKay said. “I’m not looking at the bracket and too far ahead. I kind of took it one match at a time. I knew what I needed to do. I went out there and I did it.”
MacKay left the PIAA championships with a career-overall win/loss record of 166-19. He holds a record of 47-1 for the 2022-23 season.
For his efforts, MacKay was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“All gas. No brakes. That was our motto this whole tournament,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “’Put your foot on the pedal and don’t take it off.’ I said that to Grant before each match. It’s nonstop and it’s exactly how he wrestled every match. You’d watch his opponents just break. You could see them break. He was relentless in pursuit of a victory every match.”
Carmichael commented on the coincidence of MacKay’s opponents and winning the gold.
“It’s funny because one of the referees from District 10 came up to me and said, ‘We could’ve just settled this all in Mercer County.’ It says something. These kids are getting better up here. We’re striving; we want to be better. I think it speaks volumes for this Grove City, Greenville, Hickory and Laurel area,” Carmichael said. “I wish those teams the best in the future, but I also want to beat them. You could never let your guard down. You knew Grant could beat these kids because he had already done it, but we had a brief talk that we all had the understanding that these kids are the most dangerous wrestlers...the ones that don’t have anything to lose.
“They had nothing to lose and everything to prove so we went into the match with an understanding that this kid could come at you. When Grant scored that first take down (in the championship round) I just knew it at that point. Nothing against Hohman, Hohman’s is a great wrestler. He’s going to pick up where Grant left off here. I think my guy went out and did what he did. He did it with a purpose and he didn’t do anything different.”
A son of Derek and Tracy MacKay, the standout grappler talked about the highs and lows of winning gold one last time for the Spartans.
“It felt good being on top of that podium, but I was more bummed out that I wouldn’t be able to have any more trips with this coaching staff, teammates and with (Colin Bartley),” MacKay said. “I was bummed that it was over to be honest. I wanted to keep going and maybe come back for a fifth year of high school.”
MacKay won his first state title in his sophomore year.
“The first one was kind of a feeling of proving to myself that I am at that level, I can compete, beat all those guys and dominate,” MacKay said. “The last state title just meant so much more. Ending my high school career that way, walking out, being with at tight-knit senior class and being able to end it on such a high note.”
Between his sophomore and senior years, MacKay came up short in his junior year at the state championship and took second place.
MacKay said his thoughts after winning silver last year were, “It wasn’t going to happen again,” adding, “I spent a lot of nights going back and watching that match again. There were a lot of times where I just reflected on that match and reflected on how I felt. It definitely wasn’t a good feeling. I didn’t want to feel that way again and kept working and working to have a dominant season this year.”
One thing that changed not just the perspective of MacKay, but the entire Laurel wrestling team this season was having senior Colin Bartley suffer a hunting accident that forced him to not compete.
“This season was special. I came into the year with a goal. At the end of last year, not finishing where I wanted to be, I was really motivated,” MacKay said. “Coming into this year and seeing how Colin had his season taken away from him and stuff like that...this year had a bigger purpose and a bigger meaning. This year, Colin and I talked and I wrestled for him this year. After it happened it hit pretty hard. I didn’t know what to think or what to do, but just seeing how something can be taken from you so quickly makes you appreciate wrestling all that much more. Being close with Colin, we had some conversations and this year it was for him. Last year, I took second, I had a goal in mind and it added fuel to the fire. He’s starting to improve a lot more, make it to more events and able to start traveling with us and it made a difference.”
Carmichael commented on Bartley’s injury becoming a catalyst for MacKay to go for gold even more this season.
“Until it happens, you don’t understand. When you have somebody like Colin who’s been on that team and a leader since grade school...they (Grant and Colin) were like brothers before the accident and now they’re inseparable. When it happened you start questioning things,” Carmichael said. “You put different things into perspective. In conversations with his parents and other people, we knew getting Grant on the mat would be the best thing for him. We didn’t push him. We let him go at his own pace. I think he drew off of what he knew what Colin would want him to do. Colin couldn’t be there when he was in the hospital; then stuck in his room. Grant drew off of that. Colin has a lot to do with it, but let’s not forget what Grant did. He won the state title, lost, went out and won it again. That’s a feat regardless of what’s driving you. We still have to pay respects to what he brought to Laurel wrestling, this sport and this school district. I got to be a piece of that puzzle so I’m thankful for that as well. What Grant did through this whole tournament was amazing. I’m getting calls from other coaches, other schools and they’re saying, ‘Holy cow, man.’”
MacKay said he can’t remember what Carmichael said to him after winning the gold. He said that he gave him a hug but couldn’t quite remember what Carmichael said because he had a lot of adrenaline going.
“I came over, he gave me a big hug and I remember telling him, ‘There was never a doubt.’ I looked at him and I said, ‘You did this.’ It was kind of a team effort,” Carmichael recalled. “Everybody looks at Grant as winning gold. Grant looks at it as him and Colin winning the gold. That’s been his driving force since we got him back on the mat since the accident. I remember him telling me very clearly he was going to win this for Colin.”
MacKay talked about the community rallying behind him.
“I’ve definitely got a ton of support especially over the last three years,” MacKay said. “They’ve continued to support me all the way through. I’m appreciative of that. It means the world to me. It’s cool to see a tight-knit community like Laurel coming behind their local athletes.”
Carmichael commented on MacKay’s journey throughout his wrestling career at Laurel.
“It’s hard to say his journey hasn’t been one where there were ups and downs. Every kid has them. A moment of doubt, is this something I could do? Then, you have a lot of conversations with these athletes. I think for him we talked a lot on the way the home, but we were asking things like what’s your greatest memory and all the kids are going to miss the game rides and conversations with the coaches,” Carmichael said. “It’s been a positive journey for Grant and one that I hope helps forge him to be a better man and person as he enters the world. It should be a goal as a coach to put great people out in the community. I try to raise my own kids to be better people than me. You try to do that with your athletes too. I don’t anticipate anything but great things from Grant MacKay. This isn’t the last time we’re going to print an article on him. I’ll tell you that. It would mean everything to see an NCAA tournament bracket with his name; as a winner. I don’t where the top of his ceiling is. I just don’t. I don’t know when he stops getting better. I really don’t.”
Dalton Rosta, a Laurel graduate and fighter in the Bellator MMA promotion, took to Twitter after MacKay won gold and said, “He’s the best wrestler in Laurel history.”
“Dalton’s the man,” MacKay said. “He came in this year and wrestled around a bit. I took him down once — the first take down when we were wrestling live and I should’ve taken my shoes off and walked out after that.”
Carmichael talked about what MacKay means to Laurel’s wrestling program.
“To the program, he’s meant a lot. He’s brought a lot of notoriety to the program,” Carmichael said. “He’s become part of our family and that’s never going to change. I see him walking through the doors, inviting us to matches and being the goofy kids he is. I foresee getting phone calls from him with odd questions that don’t even relate to wrestling. He’s meant a lot to the program as a whole. I have a picture on my phone of him talking to the youth program and the junior high program. If time permits, he’ll be a rich freshman and as we all know D1 athletes are held at a high level. If there’s an opportunity for him to come home, help out with the team and kids, there’s not a doubt in my mind he’ll be there. It’s a good feeling knowing you’re sending him out into the world because you know he’s going to go out there and do great things.”
What’s next for MacKay?
“Time to lift, time to eat and get ready,” MacKay said. “I’m going to move into college in the second or third week of June and start preparing for that. This spring, I’ll keep spending time with the people I love, people close to me, have some fun and just keep trying to improve.”
What advice does Carmichael have for MacKay as he starts his next chapter in life?
“Start eating a lot of calories. Start eating a lot. We already had this talk. He’s going to put on some size and college is tough. I have a daughter in college right now and she’s not an athlete. When you’re at that D1 level, you are a true student athlete,” Carmichael said. “I’m sure I’ll have a talk with him about it. We’ll do that in our office. There’s some things I want to to tell him. I think Grant has a really good expectation of himself. Any college student knows — being in college — it’s hard to manage time, prioritize things, go out, have fun and be a college kid.
“Go enjoy the moment because we always say it in our program. There’s no rewind button. Life is in front of you, but you can’t rewind it so make the most of it.”
