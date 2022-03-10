HERSHEY — Laurel High's Grant MacKay made his initial trek toward a state championship Thursday.
MacKay, a junior, won his lone match in the 160-pound weight class at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships. The event is being held at the GIANT Center in Hershey.
MacKay claimed a pinfall victory over Faith Christian's Luke Sugalski in 4:50. That win advanced MacKay to Friday's competition.
MacKay won his first state championship last year. He won a WPIAL gold medal each of the last two years and he's bidding for a state repeat as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.