Mike Lysakowski, a Shenango High School and Westminster College graduate, was honored by being inducted into the Twin State Auto Racing Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Niles, Ohio.
Lysakowski was never a racer but was honored with a “Lifetime Contribution to the Sport of Racing” for his work as a writer, publisher, broadcaster and business leader in the industry. Lysakowski still resides in New Castle and has been working in professional auto racing since he was 17 years old.
Twin State Auto Racing Club’s Hall of Fame committee selects nominees from Pennsylvania and Ohio who have made their impression in the world of motorsports.
Nominees are chosen for their performance or statistics from their driving career while others are occasionally chosen for their contribution to the sport without statistics or gold.
As a student at Westminster College, Lysakowski started publishing books and magazines for the industry. After publishing books and magazine, he became a broadcaster that called the play-by-play coverage of races on television, radio and the internet.
Lysakowski has made appearances on ESPN, CBS Sports, NBC, the Speed Channel and MAV-TV. He co-hosted four different radio talk shows and had more than 20 years with SPN network.
Lysakowski worked with NASCAR, the United States Auto Club and speedways all across the United States thanks to his background in marketing and public relations. He was a featured speaker and educator at RPM Workshops in Las Vegas where motorsports industry leaders would meet for annual seminars.
Lysakowski stepped away from the industry for the first time in June to pursue a career with a non-profit organization, Skills of Central PA, to help serve the needs of people with intellectual disabilities. Lysakowski still had prior contractual obligations that kept him involved in the sport up until the end of the 2022 racing season.
“I worked the NASCAR race in Martinsville Virginia, for NBC Sports at the end of October, so to be inducted into the Hall of Fame just a few weeks after my racing retirement seems like a speedy blur to me,” Lysakowski said. “But, this is such an honor, because the people who comprise the Twin State Auto Racing Club are so important to me, and important to the sport. I am truly humbled to be enshrined with many of my childhood heroes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.