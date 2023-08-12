Evan Long is excited for his first visit to Italy next month.
However, it’s not a vacation for the 2017 Laurel High graduate. It’s a business trip.
Long, a ’21 University of Minnesota product, is heading overseas to play golf in the DP World Tour Qualifying School. His first stage takes place at the Bogogno Golf Resort in Bogagno, Italy, from Sept. 13-16.
“I’ve been to London before, but not Italy. I am very, very excited to go over there,” he said. “It’s a four-day tournament and we’ll play 72 holes. I’ll be out there for just about a week.”
Long’s goal is to qualify for the DP World Tour, formerly known as the PGA European Tour – the leading men’s professional golf tour in Europe. While Long, who lives in Naples, Fla., is eager to participate, he knows it’s not a sightseeing trip.
“No matter where you are in the world, there’s a golf course and you have to play 18 holes each day,” he said. “When the green light turns on, you have to manage your game the best you can and try to make the fewest mistakes the best you can. It doesn’t matter where you are – you just try to shoot your lowest score you possibly can that day and see where it puts you.”
The second stage takes place Nov. 2-5 at four different courses in Spain. The final stage is Nov. 10-15 at Infinitum Golf in Tarragona, Spain.
“Before I head over there, I am planning on getting a lot of competitive rounds in heading into a pretty big event for me,” he said.
In addition, Long will participate in the PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in October at a course in West Palm Beach, Fla.
“That’s an easy travel there,” Long said with a laugh.
“I had looked up weather in Italy in September, and it seems good. It’s usually pretty comfortable weather. Florida weather in October could be 90 degrees or it could rain. Florida is its own different animal.”
Long is hoping to earn a spot on either tour.
“This summer, I actually don’t have status anywhere. I didn’t play very well at Canada Q-School,” he said. “So, this year, I’ve been mainly playing in Monday qualifiers for Korn Ferry and some smaller tournaments to fill my schedule and stay competitive.”
Long switched swing instructors last November and he’s still working on consistency.
“It’s a little different mindset and swing mechanics and techniques,” he said. “But, everything I do, I am trying to reach the same goal — how do I get better and how do I get more consistent. That’s definitely the goal. I have this month to prep and get all my work done and then we go play in Italy.”
He hopes his experience of playing in the PGA Tour Latinoamerica last year will prepare him for this fall.
“Experience is key in golf, especially when you’re coming down the stretch at a tournament and when you have the lead or the chance to take it. The more times you put yourself in that situation, the better off you’ll be in the future,” he said.
“Those seven months playing in that tour were great for me. I really learned how to manage my time. I am playing and practicing when I can, recognizing the mistakes I make and learning how to fix them. That’s the cycle I am on right now.”
