The race for the WPIAL Section 1-3A boys basketball title was filled with many twists and turns.
In the end, Neshannock and Mohawk finished tied atop the section standings, while the other local team — Ellwood City — reached the WPIAL tournament as well.
All three squads dominated the all-section team. The Wolverines’ Joseph Roth was named the player of the year. The Lancers’ Jack Glies and Luciano DeLillo and the Warriors’ Jay Wrona joined him on the first team, along with Beaver Falls’ Isaiah Aeschbacher.
NESHANNOCK SURGES
The Lancers made a late-season push to avenge an earlier loss to Mohawk and settled for a share of the section title. In the postseason, they continued their hot play as they got to the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA quarterfinals.
Glies, a senior guard, led the charge at 16.8 points per game. He turned up the scoring in the postseason, too.
“He was consistent throughout the regular season for us. The way he played in our last section game against Mohawk, which allowed us to capture a piece of the section championship, was a huge confidence booster for him,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “Throughout the playoffs, for the most part, he was unguardable in our WPIAL and state playoff run.
“He definitely continued to gain confidence. He shot the ball so well and was getting to the rim so well in the playoffs .Everything started to come together for him,” he continued. “He definitely was a great leader for us, but, especially, in that playoff run. What a fun time we had. It was a special month of payoff basketball we got to experience and a big part of that was because of Jack.”
DeLillo, a senior guard, averaged 8.5 ppg.
“He was a special player for us. From a scoring standpoint, he kind of had an up and down season. But, from an offensive standpoint, he had such big shots throughout the season. He’d hit a big 3, get to the rim and finish,” Corey said. “So many times throughout this season, if we don’t have that certain bucket from Luciano DeLillo, we’re in trouble. He had a knack for stepping up in big moments.
“He settled into his role of doing a little of everything just because of how hard he played and how athletic he is; he was a great on-ball defender. He was a great rebounder for us. He did a lot of things from a hustle and toughness standpoint. We don’t go on to win 20 games and have a special playoff run without him being on the floor for us.”
The Lancers nearly upended OLSH in the WPIAL semifinals, but dropped a 53-50 decision. They bounced back with wins in their first two PIAA tournament games. They saw their season come to an end with a 69-56 setback to Deer Lakes in the PIAA quarterfinals.
“Our seniors were just so clutch for us all season long. Once the playoffs started, they were just great leaders for us,” Corey said. “Nate Rynd, Jack and Luciano — those three played just tremendous for us down the stretch. For most of the year we played 10 guys. But, we had a couple injuries late in the year and that shortened our bench. Whether it was those three seniors or our underclassmen, everyone was playing really good basketball late in the year. You want to be playing your best ball late in the season and I think we definitely did that. We got better throughout the year and went on a special playoff run. I think I can speak for our players, that playoff run was a blast and made this season special.”
ROTH DOMINATES FOR WOLVERINES
Roth, a junior forward, continued his mastery at both ends of the floor. He averaged 30.1 points and 14.7 rebounds per game. He has 1,425 career points.
“He was really dominant. He can score in all facets of the game and is a pretty special athlete,” Ellwood City coach Scott Dibble said. “With his size, he can dominate inside when need be. He has such great ballhandling skills and shooting ability, too. He can beat you off the dribble and shoot the 3. That really makes it tough for other teams to prepare for. He had a fantastic year without a doubt.
“He is improving. He works every day on his game. The unique thing is he plays two sports in winter season. He is a swimmer and a basketball player. He goes to two practices every day. It’s insane he can do those sorts of things and at such a high level. That makes him pretty special.”
The Wolverines finished third in the section 7-5. They dropped their first WPIAL playoff game to Deer Lakes, 76-57, and finished 15-8.
WRONA LEADS MOHAWK
The youthful Warriors emerged as one of the WPIAL’s biggest surprises. They sat atop the section standings for a while before settling for a tie with Neshannock.
Wrona, a junior guard, led the Mohawk charge. He averaged 15.8 ppg and swished a team-high 79 3-pointers.
“He is so good at so many things and does a good job of balancing the commitments for all the sports he plays. When you play four sports, you’re serving four coaches. To balance it out and continue to come through in everything he does is a testament to him,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said. “He’s able to endure all the grind associated with those sports and really shine.”
Mohawk won its first WPIAL tournament game, but dropped its next three playoff contests and finished 20-6.
“We just didn’t end well as a team. We went on a little slide and were challenged by some really good teams,” O’Lare said. “As frustrating as it was, it was probably part of the growing process for this group. To go from where we were a year ago to where we were this year, it’s very positive. It wasn’t probably where we felt we could’ve ended up, but it was a huge step for us to have the success we had. As our point guard, (Wrona) is our leader and drives that ship for us every day. At the end of the day, his goals are big. If we made a step this year, we want to take three steps next year. He wants to be a person who turns this program around for all the players in the future.”
Section 1-3A
First Team
Joseph Roth (Ellwood City), Jr.; Jack Glies (Neshannock), Sr.; Luciano DeLillo (Neshannock), Sr.; Jay Wrona (Mohawk), Jr.; Isaiah Aeschbacher (Beaver Falls), Sr.
Player of the Year: Joseph Roth (Elwood City)
