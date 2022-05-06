Ellwood City Lincoln High’s boys basketball team won another championship this season.
However, it was different than the one the Wolverines craved.
Ellwood City claimed the WPIAL Section 1-3A title with a 10-0 mark. The team fell short of defending its WPIAL title, though, with a first-round loss. Nevertheless, brothers Joseph and Alexander Roth were named to the section’s first team. Neshannock’s Mike Sopko, Mohawk’s Jay Wrona and Laurel’s Laban Barker joined them.
SPLASH BROTHERS REMAIN STRONG
The Roth brothers, both talented and successful swimmers as well, continued to produce on the hardwood. Alexander, a senior guard, averaged 18.1 points per game and swished 83 3-pointers. He finished his career with 1,112 points.
“Alexander was able to put the ball on the floor this year. He wasn’t just a shooter,” said Steve Antuono, who stepped down as Wolverines coach after the season. “He really improved his game and made guys around him better as well. He is a gamer. He had a great career and a great senior year.”
Joseph, a 6-foot-5 sophomore forward, averaged 17.6 points per game and nearly that many rebounds per contest. He has 824 career points.
“Joe is Joe. To me, he is the most game-changing player in 3A,” Antuono said. “He doesn’t have to score to impact a game. He has great basketball IQ and is very coachable. He makes players around him better, too.”
Avonworth topped Ellwood City, 66-55, in the WPIAL first round. The Antelopes, who played for the WPIAL title, pulled the Wolverines into the PIAA tournament, where Ellwood City stunned Franklin, considered by many as the PIAA’s top Class 3A team, 65-63. However, Avonworth ended the Wolverines’ season at 21-4 with a 66-50 triumph in the second round.
“It was a very tough matchup for us, obviously. We won 21 games and they beat us twice,” Antuono said. “It was just a very physical game. They have depth and size. They are deeper than us. Hat’s off to them. Now that we’ve been removed from it for a while, we can start to understand that this team and these kids have done some amazing things for Ellwood City. They have changed the culture here. I am proud of all of them for that.”
SOPKO LEADS LANCERS
Sopko, a senior, helped Neshannock finish second in the section with a 7-3 mark. The guard averaged 16.9 ppg and had 22 3-pointers. He looks to play basketball at Penn State-Behrend next year.
“It’s an awesome honor for Mike. He deserves every accolade he could get. He just does everything right. He is a tremendous kid,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “From practice to games to game preparation — everything in the realm of basketball — he has done it right for four years now. I am happy he made the first team. I thought he had a tremendous season for us. He was someone we could count on night in and night out.”
The Lancers reached the WPIAL quarterfinals, but dropped a 51-47 decision to Aliquippa. The Quips ended Neshannock’s season at 19-6 with a 53-45 win in the PIAA second round en route to a state runner-up finish.
“I thought we had a great year. Both losses we had to Aliquippa were close and they made it to the state championship game. That kind of makes you go back and forth mentally, a little bit,” Corey said. “Winning 19 games two years in a row is great and Mike was a big part of that. Overall, I thought we had a really good season. I am proud of our guys.”
WRONA EMERGES FOR MOHAWK
Wrona, a sophomore, provided a spark for a young Warriors squad. The guard averaged 15.0 ppg and connected for 60 treys.
“He had a good year, but I know he would trade it in a heartbeat for some more wins for us,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said. “He is a winning-type kid. The personal accolades are great for him, but I know he is already working hard at his game for next year. He had to do a lot of the work for us this year and he came through when we needed him to. As an entire team, we just have to get better.”
Mohawk finished 2-8 in the section and 6-16 overall.
“We got better, but it didn’t always show up in the win column and I think that’s ultimately the only way to measure it,” O’Lare said. “We weren’t taking any wins in losses. Our goal is to win and, until we get there, it won’t be good enough. We have a great commitment from a young team coming back. I am excited Jay will lead that group for us for two more years. Ultimately, the goal is to win and that’s what they want to do.”
BARKER SHINES FOR SPARTANS
Laurel had a lot of roles to fill, thanks to graduation. Barker, a junior, had no problem taking charge. The guard averaged 15.3 ppg and added 44 treys.
“Nobody is harder on Laban than Laban. I think it’s a great honor and it’s a well-deserved for him. He works nonstop,” Laurel coach Ken Locke said. “You don’t have to be too hard on him because he’s so hard on himself and we try to get him to ease up on himself. Hopefully, this will make him realize how good he is and can be. It’ll be exciting to see what he can do as a senior. I can’t wait to get him out there.”
The Spartans finished 4-6 in the section. They reached the WPIAL playoffs, but fell to Shady Side Academy, 68-28, in the first round.
“We lost all five starters and people didn’t expect us to win too many games or give us a lot of credit coming into the year,” Locke said. “These guys were ready to step in and couldn’t wait to get in the gym. The same thing is true for next year. We lose two big pieces, but I think we have some young guys who can, hopefully, come in and step up. I am excited to see what happens.”
WPIAL SECTION 1-3A ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Joseph Roth (Ellwood City), Soph.; Alexander Roth (Ellwood City), Sr.; Mike Sopko (Neshannock), Sr.; Jay Wrona (Mohawk), Soph.; Laban Barker (Laurel), Jr.
