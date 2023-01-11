Braden Zeigler has consistently put up points for the Shenango High boys basketball team and only improves each game.
Zeigler posted 15 points in a 69-26 WPIAL Section 1-2A victory over Laurel on Tuesday. On Thursday, the senior guard contributed 25 points in a 63-29 nonsection win against Wilmington.
“Even if it’s not section — every game you’ve got to do the same,” Zeigler said. “You have to come out with the same intensity and play our (tails) off.”
The next night, Zeigler netted 29 points for the Wildcats to grab a Section 1-2A win against Northgate.
“That was probably one of our biggest games this year,” Zeigler said. “That environment down there is crazy. Big section game, they’re good and it wasn’t just me. The whole team contributed. We had seven guys out there playing and that’s what we need. We’re going to be pretty good this year.”
“That’s a big win for us. He made some big shots down the stretch for us,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “All game long he was shooting it well. When he gets in a groove, you don’t expect him to miss.”
For his efforts, Zeigler was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“His shooting has been really spot on in the last few weeks. As a team we’ve been shooting it well and it’s tough to focus on one guy. But, he can definitely shoot it,” McQuiston said of Zeigler. “The one thing I do like about him this year is he can get to the rim as well. He seems like he’s a step faster this year. If you come out and guard him, he can go around you, too, which is nice a thing to see. He spent a lot of time in the weight room in the offseason. He’s got himself bigger and got himself stronger so that’s definitely helping.”
A son of Brad and Jaime Zeigler, the senior guard said he has been playing basketball his entire life. He has memories of playing in LCCAP tournaments in the fourth and fifth grade.
Zeigler’s father, Brad, got him into playing on the hardwood.
“The stories I hear — he was a pretty good athlete too in high school,” Zeigler said of his dad. “He coached me since I came up to high school. He was a varsity coach here, too. He’s helped me. He knows the game and he’s helped me throughout the years.”
Zeigler said the team is constantly improving every game.
“We’re pretty good right now. As the season goes on we’re going to keep getting better. We’re not at our peak yet. We’re just going to keep getting better,” Zeigler said. “We’re starting off good; we’ve got two more section games this week. Hopefully, we’ll be 4-0 by the end of the week. Then, we got a chance at the Quips and they’re pretty good. Then we have a chance to win section.”
Zeigler stated the driving force behind Shenango’s success is its leaders.
“We’ve got three senior leaders right now and Brody (McQuiston),” Zeigler said. “They set an example for everyone. Everyone here works hard and are good people. It’s a good environment here.”
Zeigler is the fourth senior leader.
“He leads by example. He never misses practice. He never missed a workout in the summertime,” McQuiston said. “If I have a non-mandatory practice — he’s there. If I say, ‘Hey we’re going to go shoot, do you want to go,’ yeah. He’s there. He leads by example. He always does the right thing, works hard at the games and works hard at practice.”
Zeigler also talked about the younger players on the Wildcats’ roster.
“This young group, I would say, is the most energetic group I’ve ever played with. You watch our bench during the games — people make a shot and they’re up celebrating. No one’s mad because they’re not playing. It’s a team effort and that’s what we need here.”
Zeigler commented about intensity being the biggest strength the team possesses and always improving on the court.
“That’s obviously a big part,” Zeigler said of the team’s intensity. “Everyone shows up at times when needed. When things are down, there’s always that one guy that will bring it back up for everyone. Things will come up in games and something will happen and it won’t be good. We improve off of each game. Even in a game we lose, we improve off of that and it makes us a better team.”
Zeigler is a proficient 3-point shooter and has been working on getting to the rim over the offseason.
“I like playing guard because I get to shoot the ball whenever I’m open. Taking the ball, running point and showing everywhere,” Zeigler said. “I’ve always been shooting threes. I used to be an outside player; that’s all I shot. I’ve been trying to mix it into my game now.
“Last year, I got to the rim a little bit, but this year, I really focused on that. It got a little easier for people to guard me if they knew I was on going to shoot threes. Offseason — I worked hard, put in the time and now I’m focused on winning the section championship and a WPIAL with my boys.”
Zeigler praised coach McQuiston.
“He’s like another father to me. He’s coached me all of my life,” Zeigler said. “He’ll do anything for any of us here so that makes it special. He’s not just here to be here. He makes it fun for everyone.”
“I’ve known him since he was born. He’s easy for me to coach because I treat him like my own son,” McQuiston said. “I’ve known him his whole life and it’s one of those things you have ... that relationship like I have with my kid. He’s like my other son. I’ve known him forever. His dad’s a good friend of mine. He’s like my other son.”
Zeigler also plays baseball for Shenango and will be competing on the diamond for Westminster College after graduation.
“Sometimes I get a little bit crazy, but in the games he’ll come over and say something funny to me,” McQuiston said. “It gets me to realize it’s a game and to have fun with it. I think that’s the one thing I’ve taken from him.”
