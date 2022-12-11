For the first time in a while, Neshannock’s boys lack an experienced roster.
The Lancers graduated a bevy of seniors, including four starters, from last year’s team that reached the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals and PIAA second round.
“It’s definitely a different situation for us to be in,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “For years, we had what seemed like three or four starters coming back every season.”
Senior guard Jack Glies is the lone man standing among last season’s starting five. Seniors Nate Rynd and Luciano DeLillo were two of the team’s top reserves and move into the starting lineup this winter.
“After that, we have a bunch of young players or players who are inexperienced at the varsity level,” Corey said. “It’s a little bit of a youth movement for us.”
Andrew Frye, Matt Sopko, L.J. Keith, Talan Anderton, Dave Kwiat, Jaxon Mozzocio and Anthony Bonner could all see minutes as well.
“Along with our youth, we do have a lot of guys who have taken advantage of those opportunities to earn time,” Corey said. “I thought we had a great summer and a great fall. I am pretty happy with where we are. The journey for the past six months has been really good for us. It’ll be interesting to see how we can get everything to jell.”
The Lancers are eager to work toward another strong run like their 19-6 march a year ago. Neshannock’s last two losses came at the hands of PIAA runner-up Aliquippa. The Quips beat the Lancers, 51-47, in the WPIAL quarterfinals and 53-45 in the PIAA second round.
“I think we play really hard. I think we definitely have a willingness and an eagerness to learn. I think our practices have been tremendous. It’s a really good group, in regard to wanting to get better,” Corey said. “Even though some younger or inexperienced guys are stepping in, we can get by as long as we continue to be really competitive and continue to learn. Right now, we definitely display those two characteristics.”
However, Neshannock realizes it won’t be an easy path in Section 1-3A against Beaver Falls, Ellwood City, Freedom, Mohawk, New Brighton and Riverside. Many of those schools bring back experienced groups.
“From the top to the bottom, I think it’s going to be a very competitive section,” Corey said. “There are a bunch of good coaches in the section that get the most out of their guys. Like every year, we’re going to find ourselves in a competitive section.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.