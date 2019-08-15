WASHINGTON, Pa. — Sun Yi Lei hit a home run over the right field scoreboard in the top of the seventh at Lew Hays PONY Field last night, as Chinese Taipei defeated Youngstown, 5-4 in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Pony World Series semifinals.
With the win, Chinese Taipei clinched a spot in the championship game. Youngstown is eliminated from the bracket with its second loss of the week, both coming against Chinese Taipei.
Dom Fornataro, Anthony Miller and Braeden D’Angelo are members of the Youngstown Class B 14U All-Stars that play out of Cene Park in Struthers. Fornataro and Miller attend the New Castle school district, while D’Angelo is from Shenango.
Chang, Yuan Kai pitched four scoreless innings out of the bullpen to get the win. Chang allowed just one hit and struck out five batters.
Each team scored its first run via an error by the other team. Miller, who ended the game with three hits in four at-bats, singled in Youngstown’s go-ahead run in the second.
Chinese Taipei answered by scoring a run, on a wild pitch, to tie it at 2-2.
Anthony Malagise knocked a two run home run to put Youngstown ahead 4-2. Chinese Taipei scores one in the 4th, but Youngstown held on to the lead for the next two innings.
In the sixth, Chinese Taipei tied the game when pinch runner Lin, Po Yu came around to score from second base on a ground out to the pitcher.
Miller started on the hill for Youngstown. He threw 4.2 innings when he reached the pitch limit. Miller struck out and walked five apiece. He was relieved by Stephen Tarnoci, who got the loss in 2.1 innings of work.
Chinese Taipei will see itself in the Pony League World Series Championship for the second straight year and fifth time in the last six years.
The championship against Simi Valley is set for 7 p.m. today and will air live on AT&T SportsNet.
