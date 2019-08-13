WASHINGTON, Pa. — Taipei City, Chinese-Taipei powered its way past Youngstown, Ohio, 8-1 last night in the DICK’S Sporting Goods PONY League World Series.
Dom Fornataro, Anthony Miller and Braeden D’Angelo are members of the Youngstown Class B 14U All-Stars that play out of Cene Park in Struthers. Fornataro and Miller attend the New Castle school district, while D’Angelo is from Shenango.
Chinese-Taipei hit three home runs. Yi Weng Tseng started on the hill for Chinese-Taipei while Anthony Malagise took the rubber for Youngstown.
Chinese-Taipei got on the board earlier when Chun Wei Lui hit a single and moved from first to third on a stolen base and an error. A sacrifice fly to centerfield by Yi Weng Tseng scored Lui. Later in the inning, Chen An Pai hit his second home run of the series to put Chinese-Taipei up 2-0 in the first.
Youngstown got a run back in the second inning when Stephen Tarnoci singled home Jarrod Malagise to make the score 2-1 at the end of the second.
Chinese-Taipei didn’t take long to extend its lead though as it added a pair in the third. The first run cane as Tseng hit a solo home run to right field with the second coming off a wild pitch. Youngstown got out of the inning on a 9-3 double play to keep the score at 4-1.
With a runner on third and no outs in the fourth, Chinese-Taipei brought in Sz Te Li to pitch. Tseng left the mound with a 1-2 count on the Youngstown hitter, and Li was able to finish the strikeout.
Fornataro came in for Malagise and pitched a scoreless fifth inning. Li was also replaced in the fifth inning as Yuan Kai Chang come on to pitch. Li’s day ended after an inning and two-thirds, with four strikeouts and no walks, hits or runs given up.
Fornataro pitched an inning and a third scoreless with two strikeouts and a walk, while giving up no hits. He was replaced by Andrew Frye. Chinese-Taipei scored two runs off Frye, only one of them earned.
Chinese-Taipei scores a run before Frye exited the game in the seventh. His day ended with an inning and a third pitched, with two runs surrendered on two walks, two hits and a strikeout. Chinese-Taipei added a second run in the inning off a solo home run by Tzu Chun Yang after Frye exited. This made the score 8-1.
Chinese-Taipei moves on to the semifinals and will play the winner of Youngstown and Puerto Rico at 5:30 p.m. today. Youngstown’s game in the elimination bracket will be at 10 a.m.
