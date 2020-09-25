The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced its 2021 spring schedule Thursday afternoon. Youngstown State University will play eight games — four at Stambaugh Stadium and four on the road.
YSU, and all other conference teams, will play the same eight opponents in the spring that each was slated to play in the fall.
The Penguins open the spring season with a Sunday, Feb. 21, visit to three-time defending FCS Champion North Dakota State. The contest against the Bison is only MVFC contest slated for a Sunday in the spring.
After a week off, YSU returns home to face Southern Illinois on March 6 at Stambaugh Stadium.
Youngstown State returns to the Dakota’s to take on South Dakota State on March 13 before returning home to play two consecutive home games – March 20 vs. Indiana State and March 27 vs. UNI. The month of April begins with a visit to Western Illinois on April 3. The final home game is set for April 10 vs. North Dakota and the final game of the season is on April 17 when the Penguins visit Missouri State.
Earlier this week, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved a 16-team spring playoff for the FCS. The FCS championship will have 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large teams. The playoff pairings will be announced on April 18, and the championship will be held sometime between May 14 and May 16, with the exact date to be determined.
Stambaugh Stadium ticket and seating capacity information will be announced at a later date. Game times will also be determined in the near future.
2021 Spring Schedule
Feb. 21 at North Dakota State
March 6 vs. Southern Illinois
March 13 at South Dakota State
March 20 vs. Indiana State
March 27 vs. UNI
April 3 at Western Illinois
April 10 vs. North Dakota
April 17 at Missouri State
