MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gleyber Torres got New York going with a second-inning home run, scored on each of his two doubles and made a pair of sparkling defensive plays, fueling the Yankees to a 5-1 victory over Minnesota on Monday night to finish yet another sweep of the Twins and advance to the AL Championship Series.
Didi Gregorius hit two RBI singles for the Yankees, who stretched their postseason winning streak over the Twins to 13 straight games. Minnesota has lost 16 consecutive postseason games, matching matched the North American major sports record held by the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL from 1975-79.
New York starts the AL Championship Series on Saturday, at home against Tampa Bay or at Houston.
Rays 10, Astros 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier hit a go-ahead, three-run homer as Tampa Bay teed off on Zack Greinke, and the Rays backed another clutch playoff pitching performance by Charlie Morton to beat the Houston Astros 10-3 Monday and cut their AL Division Series deficit to 2-1.
Game 4 in the best-of-five matchup is set for Tropicana Field on Tuesday.
National League
Nationals 6, Dodgers 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer’s season-saving, seven-inning pitching performance and Ryan Zimmerman’s three-run homer lifted the wild-card Washington Nationals to a 6-1 victory over the league-best Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday to force a deciding Game 5 in their NL Division Series.
Game 5 will be Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Cardinals 5, Braves 4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina pushed the St. Louis Cardinals to a deciding Game 5 of the NL Division Series, hitting a tying single in the eighth inning and a winning sacrifice fly in the 10th to beat the Atlanta Braves.
Game 5 will be Wednesday back in Atlanta. The Cardinals will have ace Jack Flaherty on the mound, and the Braves will go with Mike Foltynewicz.
Kolten Wong led off the St. Louis 10th with a ground-rule double against Julio Teheran. After Paul Goldschmidt was intentionally walked, Wong advanced on Marcell Ozuna’s forceout and easily scampered home on Molina’s deep fly to left field.
Wong threw his hands in the air as he ran toward the plate. Molina rounded first base with his bat in hand, then flung it as the celebration erupted. The longtime star catcher discarded his batting helmet as the rest of the Cardinals poured onto the field.
Molina made it 4-all a two-out single in the eighth that went just off the top of the glove of a leaping Freddie Freeman at first.
Ozuna homered twice.
