Wynn to play college volleyball

Union High’s Madison Wynn signed her letter-of-intent to continue her academic and volleyball career at Penn State-Shenango volleyball program.
Wynn, a four-year letterman for the Lady Scots, also competed in basketball and track and field. Madison was a three-year all-star in volleyball as well as placing seventh in the state track and field championships her senior year in the shot put.
Wynn is a 5-foot-11 middle hitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.