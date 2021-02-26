By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Mohawk High boys basketball freshman Jay Wrona had a career night Thursday.
Wrona torched the nets for a career-high 33 points for the Warriors in a 68-61 WPIAL nonsection road loss to Freedom.
Wrona had nine second-quarter points, while scoring 24 more points in the final 16 minutes for Mohawk (3-18).
Freedom held a 10-3 lead after one quarter and 30-26 at the half. The Bulldogs carried a 50-42 margin into the fourth quarter.
Jackson Miller was next for the Warriors with 13 points and Justin Boston added 12.
Paul Thompson tallied 17 markers for Freedom (3-14).
Slippery Rock 59,
Wilmington 53
The Greyhounds’ rally fell short in a District 10, nonregion road loss to the Rockets.
Wilmington (1-19) trailed 17-14 after one quarter and 24-21 at the break. The Greyhounds were down 40-30 after three quarters.
Anthony Reed recorded a team-high 13 points for Wilmington and Mason Reed was next with 12. Braxton Shimrack tossed in 11 tallies for the Greyhounds.
Shimrack snared a game-best 11 rebounds for the visitors and teammate Ethan Susen handed out eight assists to go with his eight points.
Girls
Union 51,
Riverside 23
The Lady Scots took control in the third quarter of a nonsection home win over the Lady Panthers.
Union (9-10) broke a 10-10 tie after one quarter by claiming a 19-14 halftime advantage. The Lady Scots, though, put the game away by outscoring Riverside (0-13) 23-1 in the third period for a 42-15 lead going to the final frame.
Elise Booker paced Union with 15 points and Kayla Fruehstorfer chipped in with 12 markers. Bella Cameron contributed 11 points.
Zoe Lepri pulled down a team-best seven rebounds to go with three steals. Cameron and Booker each grabbed four boards with three steals. Fruehstorfer handed out five assists.
Maura Rosenberger recorded seven points to pace the Lady Panthers.
Bowling
New Castle’s Klik qualifies
Aiden Klik, who bowls for the Red Hurricane, advanced to the state western regionals at the WPIBL championship. The event was held at Mount Lebanon AMF Lanes.
Klik rolled a 532 series to finish 23rd out of the 107 bowlers to compete. The top 40 bowlers qualified for the state regionals. He was in second after the first game with a 206 and seventh after the second game with a 376 two-game total.
The Pennsylvania Western Regionals will be held March 5 at North Versailles Bowl. Klik is just the second boy in New Castle bowling history to advance this far.
