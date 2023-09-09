The Mohawk High football team utilized its air and ground game to great effect against Laurel on Friday.
Justin Boston posted 111 of Mohawk’s 154 rushing yards, while Jay Wrona was 11 for 22 in passing for 221 yards to help lift their team to a 28-6 nonconference home win over the Spartans.
“Every win’s a big win, right? You get these three nonconference games to start the season and we’re just hoping to improve on every game before we get into conference play,” Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said. “Laurel is always a tall task. Getting to play them, the team up the street, in nonconference play helped us.”
Laurel couldn’t match Mohawk’s offense and ended up producing a total of 143 yards on the ground and in passing.
“Obviously we weren’t happy with our play up front last week. We had a lot to prove this week and I thought we turned it around tonight. I thought the kids grew up a lot in the course of a week,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said of the loss. “Against good football teams you can’t make a few of the mistakes we made. It put them back in the ball game and they were eventually able to pull away with it. I thought, from our end, there was a lot of growing up and I’m pleased with the step we took in the right direction. At the same time, we know we have to play a lot better to get the W.”
Laurel (1-2) started things off receiving the kickoff and continued to hold possession of the ball for the majority of the first quarter.
“We wanted that,” Cooper said on Laurel’s possession in the first quarter. “I was asked what the key to victory was and it was being able control the football, grind the clock and obviously stop them from making the big plays. We were fortunate to be able to do that. You limit those opportunities and it puts a lot more pressure on a good football team.”
Mohawk (2-1) only had one drive in the first quarter which concluded after five plays with Josh Wilkins kicking a field goal that ended up no good.
“Laurel was doing what Laurel does,” McCutcheon said on Laurel’s possession of the ball in the first quarter. “They were controlling the line of scrimmage early. They had their run game going, they were milking the clock, we had the ball and had too many mistakes early and couldn’t get out of our own way. It took us a little while to adjust, for sure.”
In the second quarter, Ben Hennon secured the first and only touchdown for Laurel after running the ball three yards into the end zone.
“He plays hard every time; every snap,” Cooper said of Hennon. “Unfortunately, he’s a little bit banged up. He plays with a lot of guts and determination. He’s worked his butt off in the weight room and I can’t say enough positive things about what type of leader he is.”
Laurel took possession later on again in the second quarter to reach Mohawk’s 15-yard line, but a fumble by Hennon saw Alex Chapman recover it at the 20. After the Mohawk fumble recovery, Wrona hooked up with Dante Retort for a 10-yard touchdown pass.
“We came out in the first half and we just didn’t have our stuff. We regrouped at halftime and we came out and really ran the ball extremely well,” Wrona said on the win. “Justin Boston had a fantastic game and the line provided the gaps for him.”
The Warriors entered halftime with a 7-6 lead.
“That really changed the whole momentum,” McCutcheon said. “We were able to take the lead going into the half which was big for us. It was a momentum changer and we knew we were getting the ball to start the second half. Obviously, we were hoping that would be a 14-point turnaround.”
Boston picked up a touchdown on a three-yard dash into the end zone with 4:46 remaining in the third quarter.
“He was an absolute beast,” McCutcheon said of Boston. “When your running back starts running wild, it’s about the guys up front. That being said though, Justin made a lot of hard yards on his own.”
“We haven’t beat Laurel in a long time and it feels great. They’re our rival,” Boston said on the win. “We were just pounding the rock the whole second half; wearing them down...It feels good for us. We should be good. Our line struggled in the first half, but they figured it out though so it shows we can adapt.”
Mohawk’s last drive of the third quarter placed them at Laurel’s four-yard line to begin the fourth quarter. Wrona connected a four-yard pass to AJ Verdi at the start of the fourth to make the score 21-6.
Boston ran the ball seven times in the fourth quarter for a total of 55 yards.
“Those are our senior guys. They’re leaders on the field and off the field,” McCutcheon said. “J.B. is a leader by example and Verdi is a very vocal leader, but they both back it up on the field. Those are the guys we’re looking to and they took care of business.”
Wrona had some issues finding wide receiver Bobby Fadden throughout the night, but finally connected with him on a six-yard pass for the final touchdown of the night.
“They put that safety over top of (Bobby) and they made it extremely hard to get him the ball tonight so credit to them,” Wrona said. “We were able to find him there late in the fourth.”
