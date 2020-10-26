Five Lawrence County high school volleyball teams are ready to compete for a WPIAL championship.
The WPIAL released its playoff pairings Monday, with the action starting Tuesday. Neshannock, Shenango, Ellwood City Lincoln and Laurel will participate in Class 2A. Union will play in Class 1A.
The Lady Lancers open the postseason with a preliminary-round matchup at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to Derry.
Eleventh-seeded Laurel will take on sixth-seeded Avonworth at 7 p.m. Thursday at Avonworth, while eighth-seeded Shenango will host ninth-seeded Carmichaels at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The second-seeded Lady Wolverines will host the winner of Tuesday’s Ligonier Valley-Southmoreland matchup at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The 13th-seeded Lady Scots will travel to fourth-seeded Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.