In the shot put, Shenango's Will Patton won followed by Colton Ferrucci in second and Brandon Stuck in third. Patton won the discus, while Stuck was third and Ferrucci seventh.
Union's Anthony Faraone was fifth in the discus.
On the track, Natalie Lape was second in the 1600 run and Neleh Nogay picked up a medal in the 100 dash.
It didn't take long for Lawrence County to claim its first gold medal at Wednesday's WPIAL track and field championship meet.
And a meet record came with it.
Shenango senior Emma Callahan, the defending shot put champion, again won the event with a toss of 50-7. That bests the old record from 2006 by more than seven feet.
Callahan will continue her career at the University of Iowa.
Her Shenango teammate Will Patton, also the top seed in the boys shot put, won his event. He also set a meet record.
This story will be updated. Follow along on Twitter at twitter.com/ncnewssports.
