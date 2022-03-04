PITTSBURGH — The Neshannock High girls basketball team captured a repeat Friday afternoon.
The Lady Lancers took control early and rolled to a 55-31 WPIAL Class 2A championship-game victory over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at the Petersen Events Center.
It's the third WPIAL title for Neshannock, all under veteran coach Luann Grybowski. Grybowski, who is in her 42nd season of coaching, won three WPIAL titles as New Castle coach. It's also the first time Grybowski has won consecutive crowns.
"It feels awesome," Grybowski said of winning the championship. "I can't even explain to you how it feels. It's just so tough to get here. Targets on your back all year, the pressure on the kids, then we got the two seed and they beat us second time around so it's always a challenge. I am so proud of my kids, they played so hard and did what we needed to do.
"We out-rebounded them, we forced more turnovers, we had fourteen steals. We didn't shoot it great but we shot it well enough to win. When your defense plays exceptionally well you don't have to worry about scoring fifty points."
The last time OLSH and Neshannock met, it was a different outcome for both teams. OLSH won a section matchup against the Lady Lancers in January, 53-39.
"You try to keep the kids positive," Grybowski said of preparing to face the section rival. "You don't beat them down on the mistakes that we did then. You kind of forget about it and move on. If you can't forget about it and move on you can't get better. We had to work on some things and they know we had to work on some things. They did everything I asked and more.
"Like I said, we've been at New Castle practicing on a big floor and I think it helped us immensely. The media timeouts really help, too. Again, I'm so proud of this group of kids. They work hard, they love each other, they have a great time doing this and back-to-back is special and they deserve it."
Emily Shuck struck first for OLSH within the first minute of the matchup. With 5:01 left in the first quarter, the Lady Chargers built a 6-2 advantage.
Neshannock's Neleh Nogay swished a 3-pointer for a 7-6 lead in the last minute of the first quarter and Hunter Newman followed through with a basket at the buzzer for a 9-6 buffer.
"She stepped up big today," Grybowski said of Newman. "She was in her niche. I make that change as a coach. Aaralayn missed her first three shots and she kind of gets down on herself quickly. So, Hunter went in and did a great job defensively, rebounded. Hunter does a little bit of everything and she can score in certain opportunities within her range. She just did a phenomenal job. She was like the little jab that we needed, the positive focus and big six-man minutes. She did a phenomenal job today."
"Honestly, I wouldn't say I put it on myself. I put it on my team," Newman said. "It's always a team job, it's always teamwork. We came together tonight and honestly we just played a phenomenal game."
Mairan Haggerty paced Neshannock (24-2) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Nogay had 13 points, while Megan Pallerino had 12 of her own and picked up five steals.
Kaleigh Constantino led the Lady Chargers (21-5) with nine points.
"We definitely made some adjustments in personnel," OLSH coach Don Eckerle said. "We looked at the things they did in the first game. We didn't focus on our victory in the second game as much as what we had done in the past to kind of see to make sure that we were taking care of some of the issues we had in the first game.
"We really did a good job in preparation. Again, I think they did a better job in the second quarter as far as their pressure and forcing our offense away from the basket further than we were able to. I don't know if it was the dimensions of the court that also added into a factor on it."
The Lady Lancers continued hitting 3-pointers from Haggerty and Aaralyn Nogay to go into halftime leading against OLSH 24-10. Neshannock outshot OLSH in the second quarter 15-4.
The third quarter saw both teams evenly matched in shooting. The Lady Lancers outscored OLSH 11-10 in the third period for a 35-20 edge going to the fourth frame.
Megan Pallerino put up the majority of her points in the fourth quarter to help Neshannock pull away with the victory.
"Definitely this one," the eldest Nogay said on which championship match had more pressure. "It's really hard to win back-to-back and I think that it's the first time that we've done it."
"It's my first time for an opportunity to get back," Grybowski said. "Every year I've won it previously as a coach we've slipped up. We either lost in the semis, you know, we didn't get back. This was my first opportunity as a coach to get back to win back-to-back. I did tell them the target's big. It's one thing to climb to the top but it's much harder to stay at the top."
The Lady Lancers have had the eldest Nogay break 1,000 points, Grybowski reach 700 career wins as a coach and now hold back-to-back championships all in this season alone. The next step — the PIAA Class 2A playoffs.
"One game at a time. But, I'm telling you and I'm going to tell them this...this is great but we got unfinished business," Grybowski said. "The first state game after a WPIAL championship is always the toughest. We have to really prepare hard and get them ready to go."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.