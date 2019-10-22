Five county schools are ready to compete for a WPIAL volleyball championship.
Highlighted on the schedule is a matchup that pits two area schools battling head-to-head. The action starts Tuesday in a pair of preliminary-round matchups.
Laurel (11-6) will meet Keystone Oaks (5-7 in Section 4) at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High in a preliminary-round clash. Neshannock (7-7) tangles with Carlynton (7-5 in Section 4) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, also in a preliminary-round tilt. Both matches are Class 1A battles.
Shenango (14-0) takes on Union (8-9) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the Lady Wildcats’ home floor in a Class 1A clash. Shenango is the No. 3 seed. The teams are Section 1 rivals and the Lady Wildcats won both regular-season matchups.
Ellwood City Lincoln (10-2) squares off against Seton-La Salle (10-2 in Section 4) at 6 p.m. Thursday at North Catholic in a Class 2A test.
The quarterfinals will be Oct. 28-29 and the semifinals will be Oct. 30-31.
The four championship matches will be held at Fox Chapel on Nov. 2. The top three in Class 1A will advance to the PIAA playoffs, while the top four in Class 2A will move on.
