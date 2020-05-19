The WPIAL announced a change of scenery Monday for baseball and softball teams across the district.
The realignments were released for the next two-year cycle after the WPIAL board of directors completed their meeting.
BASEBALL REALIGNMENTS
New Castle will remain in Section 2-4A and will compete against Ambridge, Beaver, Blackhawk, Central Valley, Montour and Quaker Valley. The section remains virtually the same, with Montour replacing Obama Academy being the only change.
There is a bit of change in Section 1-3A. Ellwood City Lincoln slides over from Section 2-3A to join Section 1-3A. Mohawk climbs from Section 2-2A.
Beaver Falls, Freedom, Hopewell and New Brighton also make up Section 1-3A.
Section 2-2A will get a bit of a makeover with Mohawk going up to Class 3A. The league will have Aliquippa, Laurel, Neshannock, Riverside, Shenango, South Side Beaver and Summit Academy. Summit Academy moved from Section 4-2A and replaced Western Beaver, which dropped to Class 1A.
Union remains in Section 1-1A and will be joined by Avella, Cornell, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Quigley Catholic, Rochester and Western Beaver.
The league will have a different look, as Aliquippa (Class 2A), Bishop Canevin (Section 2-1A) and Eden Christian (Section 3-1A) departed Section 1-1A from the current cycle.
SOFTBALL MOVEMENTS
New Castle stays in Section 3-4A, but there are some new teams in the league. Ambridge, Beaver, Blackhawk, Central Valley, Hopewell and Montour will comprise Section 3-4A.
Beaver climbed to 4A to join Section 3, while Knoch (Section 1-4A) and Quaker Valley (Section 2-3A) were moved around.
Ellwood City remains in Section 2-3A. Avonworth, Beaver Falls, Keystone Oaks, Quaker Valley and South Park also are in the league.
Beaver and Hopewell both left the section to climb to Class 4A. North Catholic moved over to Section 1 in Class 3A.
Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock and Shenango all remain in Section 4-2A. Freedom, New Brighton and Riverside also will be in the league.
Aliquippa left Section 4-2A and moved to Section 1-2A.
Union stays in Section 1-1A. Bishop Canevin, Cornell, Quigley Catholic, Rochester, Sewickley Academy and South Side Beaver also will be in the league.
South Side Beaver is the new entry in the section, moving from Section 1-2A.
