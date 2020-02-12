GREEN TREE — Whether they’ve been there before or it’s their first time in the playoffs, Lawrence County’s four girls coaches about to begin their postseason journeys share one common thread.
They’re excited about what is to come.
New Castle, Laurel, Mohawk and Shenango received their opening playoff matchups Tuesday night at the annual WPIAL pairings meeting at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel-Pittsburgh.
Fourth-year coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph says she is on top of the world for the Lady ‘Canes to be making their first postseason appearance in eight years. Their last appearance was the 2011-12 season.
New Castle, which drew the No. 11 seed in Class 4A, will take on Knoch in the opening round at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Fox Chapel. The Lady ‘Canes finished in fourth place in Section 2-4A at 6-6, 13-9 overall. The Lady Knights were 11-3 in Section 1-4A, good enough for third place, and 16-6 overall.
“We’re happy with our seed,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “Some coaches are like, you have to focus on seeding, seeding, but for us it wasn’t who we were going to go up against. We’re just so happy to be there after eight years. Our goal is to play the best that we can and hopefully get a win.
“Knoch is young also and they have a really good point guard (5-foot-2 freshman Nina Shaw). They fuel off her,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “A lot of it is going to come down to defense.”
DiNardo-Joseph said her team will prepare by scrimmaging Mars and Beaver on Thursday.
“We wanted to test the waters with a team bigger than us and since Mars is 5A, that is perfect,” she said. “And Beaver can shoot lights out so our defense will get a test.”
DiNardo-Joseph said she gave her team a break the last few days to rest and regroup.
“We gave them a couple of days off,” she said. “On Sunday, we played kickball and just had a bonding day.
“They really don’t get this, this whole concept of the playoffs because none of them has ever been there. I have to tell them, ‘this is what’s going to happen.’ “
MOHAWK GETS NO. 2 SEED
The Lady Warriors will take on the winner of Wednesday’s first-round game between East Allegheny and Charleroi in the Class 3A playoffs.
Mohawk tied for the championship in Section 1-3A with Beaver at 12-2. Both teams were 19-3.
“I thought we would be seeded one or two and we were seeded two,” O’Lare said. “At the end of the day, the top four teams get a bye and we wanted to be in the top four and we were.”
O’Lare did not attend the pairings meeting, opting instead to have a March Madness-type party with his team in the Mohawk locker room.
The Lady Warriors will not play until Feb. 22, which will make for a 12-day layoff since they have not played since Feb. 10.
“We just need to keep our competitive edge,” O’Lare said. “We have a whole week before we find out who we play so we have some scrimmages lined up to stay fresh.”
The Lady Warriors lost in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs to Washington last year, 58-45.
LADY SPARTANS SEEDED NO. 4
Laurel also got a first-round bye in Class 2A and will take on the winner of Friday’s game between South Side Beaver and Frazier on Feb. 20.
The Lady Spartans lost to South Side Beaver 46-41 on Jan. 30, a loss that cost them a share of the section title with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. Laurel finished 12-2 in Section 1-2A and 15-7 overall.
Although Lady Spartans coach Matt Stebbins is not overjoyed that his team is playing South Side Beaver for its opener, he said he’s pleased with the Top 4 seed. South Side is seeded No. 5.
“That’s the draw we got and we deal with it,” he said. “We saw them last year in the second round as well (a 40-32 Laurel win). We’re very happy with the first-round bye. That gives us time to get healthy and get over some sicknesses.
“And Bishop Canevin and OLSH are on the other side of the bracket,” Stebbins added. “But we’re just taking one round at a time.”
Laurel was without senior forward Mikyla Slater in the South Side Beaver loss, but she is back now.
The Lady Spartans will compete in a three-team scrimmage Thursday.
“We haven’t played since last Thursday so it will be good to get back on the court and get some good reps there,” Stebbins said.
SHENANGO SEEDED 11TH
The Lady Wildcats will take on The Ellis School at 8 p.m. Friday at Northgate in a Class 2A game. Ellis is an independent all-girls college preparatory school located in Shadyside on the east end of Pittsburgh.
“That’s actually what I was guessing, that we would get a 10 or 11 or 12 seed,” coach Kevin Zona said of the Shenango girls’ first postseason appearance since the 2015-16 season. “The WPIAL threw us a little curveball, though, because most of the mock seedings had us playing Burgettstown. But Ellis was on the radar so I’m not too surprised.” Ellis is seeded sixth and Burgettstown seventh.
“Ellis has one stud of a player named Natalie Jasper (a junior point guard/shooting guard),” he added. “She averages over 25 points a game. Coaches I talked to at the meeting said you have to contain her.”
The Lady Wildcats finished fourth in Section 1-2A at 6-8, 12-10 overall. Ellis came in second in Section 2-2A at 9-3, 16-6 overall.
Shenango will be without freshman guard Ashley DeCarbo, who suffered an ACL tear in the last game of the season against Laurel.
“We’ll miss her speed and quickness and energy,” Zona said.
Sophomore forward Johanna Kraner is still in concussion protocol. Freshman forward Kylee Rubin, who missed eight games with mononucleosis, is back in the lineup, however. The Lady Wildcats will dress just eight players the Ellis game.
