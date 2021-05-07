By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
The WPIAL Individual Track and Field Championships will have a new look this season.
The state qualifying event will be held May 19 at Slippery Rock University, instead of a day later as previously announced.
Ellwood City Lincoln High principal and WPIAL track and field steering committee member Kirk Lape said after some discussion, it was determined that splitting the day between Class 2A and 3A was the best solution in light of the ongoing COVID pandemic.
The 2A portion of the meet will be held from 9:30 a.m. to approximately 1:30 p.m. The AAA championships will begin around 3 p.m. after the stadium has been cleared.
“Slippery Rock University’s stadium holds about 5,000,” Lape said. “With athletes, coaches, meet officials and spectators, we were concerned that we would not be able to fit in everyone from both classes.
“This way we won’t have to worry about a head count and should be able to accommodate everyone who wants to get in.”
Lape said a Wednesday date was chosen to provide a buffer in case of bad weather. Lape’s daughters, Nadia and Natalie, will compete for Mohawk in the Class 2A meet.
“You don’t want to push it to Friday because you will be butting up against some proms,” he said. “And District 10 has their meet the last Saturday (May 22) at SRU, so we can’t butt up against that, either.”
For the first time in many years, WPIAL track will move on without longtime track committee chairman and steering committee member Bob Bleggi, who has been ailing and has retired. Tom Norris has taken over his duties.
“I’ve been on the track committee since 1968, so it was time,” said the former Neshannock High football coach and athletic director. “I gave over 50 years and it’s time for someone else to take over. I’ll miss it, but it definitely was time.”
